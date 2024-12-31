Where to catch the northern lights this New Year’s weekend

A geomagnetic storm is expected to bring the northern lights, or aurora borealis , to the northern United States during New Year’s Eve and Day, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ).

The auroras could be visible as early as the morning of December 31, 2024, and again after nightfall on January 1, 2025, depending on solar activity. NOAA experts caution that the exact timing and intensity of the light show won’t be clear until the solar material responsible for the storm gets within about a million miles of Earth, roughly 30 to 60 minutes before it reaches the planet.

Shawn Dahl, a senior space weather forecaster for NOAA, explained that the solar storm could create visible auroras in regions where they are not typically seen, particularly during the peak of the sun’s 11-year solar cycle. This cycle, known as the solar maximum, causes more frequent and stronger coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, which disturb Earth’s magnetic field and create the auroras.

What causes the northern lights?

The northern lights are the result of charged particles from the sun, called coronal mass ejections, colliding with Earth’s magnetic field. These interactions create colorful light displays, which are most commonly seen in high-latitude regions near the magnetic poles. The aurora is typically visible in regions such as Alaska, Canada, and northern Europe. However, during periods of increased solar activity, these displays can be seen much farther south.