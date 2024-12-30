Forget the confetti: Most Americans are planning for a low-key New Year’s Eve at home

According to a new Associated Press-NORC poll, most U.S. adults will be ringing in the new year from the comfort of their sofa, or even bed. Nearly 2 in 10 plan to gather at a friend’s or family member’s place, while just 5% will celebrate at bars, restaurants, or organized events.

“A majority of who I’ve spoken to in my age range, they want to go out, but they don’t know what they’re going to do because they haven’t found anything, or things are just really expensive,” Kourtney Kershaw, a 32-year-old bartender in Chicago, told the AP. “Party packages or an entry fee are like a turnoff, especially with the climate of the world and how much things cost.”

For younger adults, however, the allure of a night out still stands. Around one in 10 under 30 plan to hit bars or events, while three in 10 of those ages 60 and above confess they’ll skip celebrating entirely. “As I’ve gotten older over the last few years, it’s like if I don’t make it to midnight, it’s not a big deal, you know?” says Carla Woods, 70, from Vinton, Iowa.