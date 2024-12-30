Forget the confetti: Most Americans are planning for a low-key New Year’s Eve at home

Planning a quiet New Year’s Eve at home? You’re in good company.
According to a new Associated Press-NORC poll, most U.S. adults will be ringing in the new year from the comfort of their sofa, or even bed. Nearly 2 in 10 plan to gather at a friend’s or family member’s place, while just 5% will celebrate at bars, restaurants, or organized events.
“A majority of who I’ve spoken to in my age range, they want to go out, but they don’t know what they’re going to do because they haven’t found anything, or things are just really expensive,” Kourtney Kershaw, a 32-year-old bartender in Chicago, told the AP. “Party packages or an entry fee are like a turnoff, especially with the climate of the world and how much things cost.”
For younger adults, however, the allure of a night out still stands. Around one in 10 under 30 plan to hit bars or events, while three in 10 of those ages 60 and above confess they’ll skip celebrating entirely. “As I’ve gotten older over the last few years, it’s like if I don’t make it to midnight, it’s not a big deal, you know?” says Carla Woods, 70, from Vinton, Iowa.
Despite the pared-back plans, some are still optimistic about 2025. Four in 10 say 2025 will be a better year for them personally. However, more than half aren’t hopeful for a positive change. One-third anticipate 2025 will feel much like 2024, while a quarter fear it could be worse.
To help mitigate this, more than half of Americans say they’ll make at least one resolution for 2025. Nearly two-thirds of millennials and Gen Z are on board compared to about half of older adults. Women are also more likely than men to embrace goal-setting for the new year.
As with every year, the most popular resolutions focus on self-improvement. A third aim to exercise more or eat healthier, while a quarter want to lose weight. A similar number are prioritizing money or mental health. As to whether they stick, that remains to be seen.