Why experts call this COVID-19 wave a ‘silent’ threat

The U.S. faces a potential surge in COVID-19 cases—a wave, the 10th since the pandemic began, that experts say could take many by surprise due to its “silent” nature.

Unlike previous years, where winter waves began in November, this year’s surge has started later. Wastewater surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals a sharp increase in viral activity. As of December 21, SARS-CoV-2 levels are classified as “high” or “very high” in 28 states.

Michael Hoerger, a public health expert at Tulane University, describes this phenomenon as “silent transmission,” noting that many are unaware of the rising risk due to low activity levels earlier this fall. “There’s a good chance that a lot of people are going to get sick in the next couple of weeks and be unaware of it. Most people are not tracking CDC data, and so their only way of knowing whether we’re in a wave is if they’ve gotten sick,” he told Today.com.

Wastewater data and regional trends

The CDC has shifted its focus from tracking individual cases to monitoring wastewater, test positivity rates, and emergency department visits. Recent data shows: