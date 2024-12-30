Abortions grow post-‘Roe,’ but the numbers don’t tell a simple story

Abortions are on the rise in the U.S., even as Republican-led states enforce bans and restrictions.

More than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, one might have expected abortion rates to go down. Instead, the opposite happened. While the ruling has reshaped how women access abortion, it hasn’t reduced demand.

More monthly abortions have taken place across the country recently than in the months leading up to the June 2022 ruling, according to the AP. In April 2022, abortions across all states totaled 84,900. In April this year, they totaled 98,920. This is despite the number of abortions in states with bans dropping to near zero.

For women living in states with bans, the obstacles to getting abortions can be challenging but not insurmountable, although low-income, minority, and immigrant women are most likely to be impacted. Many turn to one of two options, traveling to states where abortion is legal or using abortion medication.