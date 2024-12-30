Jolt Cola stages a high-caffeine return

Jolt, which had double the caffeine of other colas, will return to stores in 2025—but now, as an energy drink. The soda was removed from shelves after its founders filed for bankruptcy in 2009, due to dwindling sales. Then in 2017, Jolt Cola was briefly resurrected, appearing on shelves at Dollar General stores. Not managing to regain enough of a following, the chain stopped selling it in 2019.

Jolt 2.0 never caught on, in part, due to health concerns consumers had about high-caffeine drinks, especially for children. However, energy drinks have surged in popularity in recent years. From 2018 to 2023, energy drink sales grew by 73%. Given the boost, the new Jolt owners believe it stands a fighting change.

Aaron Singerman, who grew up in the ’80s, is the founder of Redcon1, the supplements-and-energy-drink company reprising Jolt. He previously told MarketingDive that as a kid, he wasn’t allowed to drink Jolt Cola. But now, the entrepreneur appears to be leaning into the high-caffeine aspect of the soda, as it will now be marketed as an energy drink.