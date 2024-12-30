Jolt Cola stages a high-caffeine return

A popular soda of the 1980s and ’90s is set to make a grand reentrance.
Jolt, which had double the caffeine of other colas, will return to stores in 2025—but now, as an energy drink. The soda was removed from shelves after its founders filed for bankruptcy in 2009, due to dwindling sales. Then in 2017, Jolt Cola was briefly resurrected, appearing on shelves at Dollar General stores. Not managing to regain enough of a following, the chain stopped selling it in 2019.
Jolt 2.0 never caught on, in part, due to health concerns consumers had about high-caffeine drinks, especially for children. However, energy drinks have surged in popularity in recent years. From 2018 to 2023, energy drink sales grew by 73%. Given the boost, the new Jolt owners believe it stands a fighting change.
Aaron Singerman, who grew up in the ’80s, is the founder of Redcon1, the supplements-and-energy-drink company reprising Jolt. He previously told MarketingDive that as a kid, he wasn’t allowed to drink Jolt Cola. But now, the entrepreneur appears to be leaning into the high-caffeine aspect of the soda, as it will now be marketed as an energy drink.
Though Singerman reportedly is figuring people won’t be “thinking about the energy factor” of the new Jolt, consumers trying it are more than likely to feel it. Jolt will contain nearly three times the caffeine of its previous incarnation, jumping from 71 milligrams to 200 milligrams. The serving size is increasing from 12 ounces to 16 ounces, and sucralose is replacing sugar as its sweetener.
Jolt will hit the market in early 2025. Its reentry comes after concerns around the safety of energy drinks have escalated in recent years. Researchers at Mayo Clinic found that consumption of energy drinks is linked to cardiac arrhythmia in patients with genetic heart disease. And multiple lawsuits have been launched against Panera Bread alleging that deaths were due to cardiac arrest from consumption of the restaurant’s highly caffeinated lemonade. Panera settled one of the suits in 2024.
Still, when it comes to energy drinks, there is a clear demand, as sales of the global energy drink market is growing. The same goes for products that remind us of our childhood. “To the older audience like us, we remember when we weren’t allowed to have it. So that has that nostalgia play,” Ryan Monahan, Redcon1’s chief marketing officer, told MarketingDive.
And though Monahan said Redcon1 doesn’t intend to target Jolt to those under 21, some company execs expect Gen Z, a demographic that’s a big user of energy drinks, to show an interest. “They’re kind of reimagining these older types of experiences or brands or products in a new way.”