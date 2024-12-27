Credit card debt is at a record high this holiday season

Over a third of (36%) of American consumers took on holiday debt, according to a new survey from LendingTree, with average balances of $1,181, up from $1,028 in 2023. The good news? That is still down from $1,549 in 2022.

Heading into the peak shopping season, credit card balances rose by $24 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and are 8.1% higher than a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s report on household debt. Collectively, Americans currently owe a record $1.17 trillion on their credit cards.

However, record-breaking debt didn’t stop Americans from hitting a consumer spending high this holiday. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported last week that spending between November 1 and December 31 is “clearly on track” to reach a record, between $979.5 billion and $989 billion.