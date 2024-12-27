Tech investor Cathie Wood on how Trump can boost the U.S. economy

U.S. tech investor Cathie Wood is calling on Donald Trump’s incoming administration to boost economic growth and policy certainty by backdating promised corporate and personal tax cuts to Jan. 1, 2025, she told Reuters.

A laggard in recent years, Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has surged 17% since Trump’s victory, which is expected to bring policy changes that will benefit the fund’s holdings.

Two of its stocks, electric carmaker Tesla and crypto exchange Coinbase, are already up 54% and 7% respectively since Nov. 6, while the S&P500 has risen about 1.7% in that time.

ARKK’s other top holdings include Robinhood and Block, both of which could also benefit from friendlier crypto and AI policies.