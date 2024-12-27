Tech investor Cathie Wood on how Trump can boost the U.S. economy

U.S. tech investor Cathie Wood is calling on Donald Trump’s incoming administration to boost economic growth and policy certainty by backdating promised corporate and personal tax cuts to Jan. 1, 2025, she told Reuters.
A laggard in recent years, Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has surged 17% since Trump’s victory, which is expected to bring policy changes that will benefit the fund’s holdings.
Two of its stocks, electric carmaker Tesla and crypto exchange Coinbase, are already up 54% and 7% respectively since Nov. 6, while the S&P500 has risen about 1.7% in that time.
ARKK’s other top holdings include Robinhood and Block, both of which could also benefit from friendlier crypto and AI policies.
Wood has publicly backed Trump’s economic platform, arguing that his plan to unleash deals, promote innovation in crypto and artificial intelligence, and cut red tape and government costs will make life easier for corporate America.
Tax policy was also central to the election race, with Trump pledging to cut the rate paid by companies that make goods in the United States and to extend individual tax cuts Congress passed in 2017 that are set to expire next year.
That’s a key area where Wood said she’s pushing for more clarity.