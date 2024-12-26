Automakers Ford, GM, Toyota join tech companies in making $1 million donations to Trump’s inauguration

Automakers are opening their wallets for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Monday, Ford and General Motors each pledged $1 million , with Ford also offering a fleet of vehicles for the event. Not long after, Toyota announced its own $1 million donation.

The businesses’ donations appear to be a tactical show of support for the incoming president, who repeatedly has been vocal about imposing tariffs on goods coming from Canada, Mexico, and China. Those tariffs, which may add up to 25% on vehicles, could have big consequences for automakers, and are therefore top of mind going into the new year.

The biggest consequences may impact the producers of the most affordable cars. According to data from Edmund’s, about a third of vehicles sold in the U.S. for under $30,000 are built in Mexico. Therefore, hefty new tariffs could majorly decrease profits for car companies, who have already been struggling against inflation, high interest rates, supply issues, as well as competition from China. Trump’s tariffs could also change free-trade negotiations laid out in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which the president-elect enacted in 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Currently, USMCA requires 75% of a vehicle’s parts be made in the U.S., Mexico, or Canada in order to be free from tariffs.

It’s not just automakers who seem ready to cozy up to the incoming president with legal, yet potentially influential, donations. Major tech companies have recently pledged their own million-dollar donations. Both Meta and Amazon donated $1 million, just before OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledged to do the same. In a statement, first reported by Fox News, Altman said, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead.” In the past, Altman has donated to Democratic candidates. The notable switch seems to showcase that some business leaders, even those who aren’t looking forward to Trump’s second term, may find it easier to appear to work with the administration.