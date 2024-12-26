U.S. holiday sales up 3.8% as shoppers hunt for value

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

The 2024 holiday season proved fruitful for U.S. retailers, with total retail sales (excluding automotive) increasing 3.8% year-over-year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

The report, which analyzes in-store and online retail sales across all payment methods, highlights shifting consumer behavior and robust economic factors driving holiday spending from November 1 through December 24. Here are the key takeaways. Regional trends and e-commerce leadership The growth of e-commerce continued to dominate the retail landscape, with online sales up 6.7% year-over-year, significantly outpacing the 2.9% increase in in-store sales. Certain cities emerged as leaders in e-commerce: Tampa, Florida, and Phoenix saw double-digit growth of 10.6% and 10%, respectively. Other metropolitan areas, such as Minneapolis (8.9%), Dallas (8.4%), and Charlotte, North Carolina (7.9%), also showcased a strong preference for online shopping.

“The holiday shopping season revealed a consumer who is willing and able to spend but driven by a search for value as can be seen by concentrated e-commerce spending during the biggest promotional periods,” said Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute. Sector-specific insights While e-commerce growth remained robust, spending in traditional retail categories revealed a mix of preferences: Dining Out : Restaurant dining gained traction, with sales increasing by 6.3% over the prior year, driven by consumers prioritizing social activities during the holidays.

: Restaurant dining gained traction, with sales increasing by 6.3% over the prior year, driven by consumers prioritizing social activities during the holidays. Apparel and Jewelry : Both apparel (up 3.6%) and jewelry (up 4%) saw steady growth, highlighting their continued appeal as go-to gift options.

: Both apparel (up 3.6%) and jewelry (up 4%) saw steady growth, highlighting their continued appeal as go-to gift options. Electronics: A 3.7% increase in electronics spending suggests sustained consumer interest in tech-related gifts, particularly through online channels. Consumer behavior and strategic retail responses Shoppers displayed a keen focus on value, with promotional periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday driving significant sales. The last five days of the holiday season alone accounted for 10% of total retail spending. Retailers responded with dynamic strategies, offering deals that catered to both digital-first consumers and traditional shoppers.