What’s open on Christmas Day 2024? Holiday hours for Walgreens, CVS, Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, fast-food restaurants, stores, and more

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

If you find yourself short a roll of gift-wrapping tape or a stick of butter, or you suddenly decide you don’t want to cook, here’s a list of stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2024. Many of these chain retailers and restaurants are operating on modified hours, so always double-check with your local store before heading out.

To be sure, most stores and even restaurants in the United States are closed on Wednesday, December 25. However, the ones that are open include: Grocery and convenience stores Acme Market: Most are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but varies by location.

Most are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but varies by location. Albertsons: Some stores are open; those hours vary by location.

Some stores are open; those hours vary by location. Casey’s General Store: Opens 10 a.m.

Opens 10 a.m. Circle K: Most are open 24 hours.

Most are open 24 hours. Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, but they vary.

Regular hours, but they vary. Safeway: Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location. Wawa: Most are open 24 hours.

Most are open 24 hours. 7-Eleven: Most are open 24 hours. Chain pharmacies CVS: Hours vary by location, with reduced hours. However, most in-store pharmacies are closed.

Hours vary by location, with reduced hours. However, most in-store pharmacies are closed. Walgreens: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with 24-hour locations open. In-store pharmacies are closed. Fast-food Restaurants Fast-food chains typically operate under the franchise model, which means some franchise owners may choose to open. McDonald’s: Likely open, but check your local restaurants.

Likely open, but check your local restaurants. Burger King: Reduced hours, vary by location.

Reduced hours, vary by location. Wendy’s: Possibly open, but check the location finder.

Possibly open, but check the location finder. Pizza Hut: Varies by location; check your local Hut.

Varies by location; check your local Hut. Taco Bell: Hours vary by location; check the location finder.

Hours vary by location; check the location finder. Chipotle: Closed on Christmas. Restaurants Many chain restaurants that are open on Christmas Day operate with reduced hours and offer limited menus at select locations. Hours at the following restaurants vary by location unless otherwise specified; check the individual location finders for local hours.

