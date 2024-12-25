TikTok is full of bogus, potentially dangerous medical advice

TikTok is the new doctor’s office, quickly becoming a go-to platform for medical advice. Unfortunately, much of that advice is sketchy at best.

A new report by the healthcare software firm Tebra found 45% of medical advice on TikTok to be false or misleading. Some categories were worse offenders than others: TikTok videos about alternative medicine have the most inaccuracies, with 67% of posts flagged as misleading. (See: putting onions in your socks to cure a cold, or sticking garlic cloves up your nose for a sinus infection.) Women’s health and general health topics weren’t much better, with 54% of advice in each category being inaccurate.

Mental health content on TikTok had the lowest misinformation rate at 31%. Wellness and self-care videos were slightly worse at 37%, while advice about chronic illness was false or misleading 39% of the time. More views also doesn’t equate to more reliable information—videos with more than 5 million views were found to be 14% more likely to spread false information than those with fewer than 1 million views.

Among the misleading claims on TikTok, the three most common include quick-fix weight-loss tricks, misinformation around vaccines’ long-term effects on fertility, and cure-all daily supplements. While some creators use scare tactics to discourage actions like wearing masks, getting vaccinated, or using birth control, others, posing as medical “experts,” cash in by promoting diets, supplements, and treatments that are ineffective at best, and harmful at worst.