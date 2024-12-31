NYC ball drop 2025: How to watch New Year’s Eve Times Square performances for free

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

Some activities are so synonymous with their holidays that it’s hard to imagine celebrating without them. Think, eating turkey on Thanksgiving, exchanging presents during Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, or Christmas—and watching the ball drop in Manhattan’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Let’s explore the options for tuning in to the latter, but first . . . How did NYE in Times Square become a tradition? According to the Times Square website, the New York Times opened a new headquarters in 1904 called Times Tower at the intersection of 7th Avenue/Broadway and 42nd Street. Adolph Ochs, the paper’s owner and publisher, convinced the local powers-that-be to change the name of the area, then known as Longacre Square, to Times Square. In celebration of the newspaper’s new address, One Times Square, Ochs threw a massive party on New Year’s Eve that included a huge fireworks display illuminating the new building and ushering in 1905.

Why do they mark the new year with a ball drop? Necessity is the mother of invention because in 1907, after the city banned fireworks for safety reasons, the concept of a ball descending the flagpole atop One Times Square was born. And a ball has been lowered every year since, except for 1942 and 1943 in observance of WWII’s wartime lighting restrictions. How often do they change the New Year’s Eve ball? Over the tradition’s 100-plus-year history, there have been multiple versions of the beloved ball. The first was created in 1907 by Jacob Starr and consisted of iron, wood, and 100 25-watt incandescent bulbs. It weighed in at 700 pounds and was five feet in diameter. In 1920, a 400-pound iron ball replaced the original; in 1955, an aluminum ball adorned with 180 light bulbs and weighing only 150 pounds became the next standout. In 1981, the ball was completely redone with an aluminum skin covered in hundreds of red light bulbs with a green light-bulbs stem as a salute to the “Big Apple,” NYC’s nickname. Then in 1999, to welcome the millennium, the Waterford Crystal company took over the design, debuting a ball comprised of 2,688 triangular crystal panels and measuring 12 feet in diameter for six tons of incredible sparkle. In 2007, the 100th anniversary of the ball drop, 32,256 LED bulbs replaced the incandescents. And now, 2024 is the last year this “crystal ball” will drop—followed by 3,000 pounds of confetti released at midnight—as a new design is set to debut next New Year’s Eve.

How can I watch the ball drop online for free? The actual ball drop doesn’t cost a thing to see if you have internet access. You can watch, commercial-free, on the official website of Times Square on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. There will also be a live stream with open captions and American Sign Language (ASL) available on YouTube. How can I watch the ball drop on a mobile device? If you find yourself out and about, not a problem. You can catch all the festivities on your phone, using one of the following: TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearsEve.nyc

TimesSquareBall.net How can I watch the Times Square performances and TV coverage? A number of television networks will offer coverage of the Times Square festivities and live music performances. They include: