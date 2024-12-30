It wasn’t all bad: 7 hopeful news moments from 2024

BY Shannon Cudd4 minute read

“Positive” and “amazing” are not the first adjectives one would use to describe 2024. Over the past 12 months, struggles and controversy unfolded across almost all industries: Companies such as Red Lobster, RedBox, Express, and The Body Shop all filed for bankruptcy. In the business world, “survive until 2025” became a rallying cry.

When times get tough, Fred Rogers taught his young viewers to look for the helpers. Thankfully, pop culture had an abundance this year. The individuals—and one adorable zoo animal—on this list might not have saved humanity from the darkest of times, but they did impact the zeitgeist for good. They were a beacon of light among all the uncertainty: Moo Deng This playful pygmy hippopotamus was born on July 10, 2024, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Chonburi, Thailand. At just two months old, she became an internet star because of her wild antics, such as knocking over her water dish and giving her keepers gummy bites of affection. Her name was chosen in a public Facebook poll and literally means “bouncy pork.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Moo Deng warmed the hearts of many this year, offering free entertainment and joy, thanks to social media. [Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images] Travis Kelce’s London appearance in the Eras Tour While power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last year, 2024 gave us many swoon-worthy moments. Perhaps the most bold was when they joined forces on stage in the city where Swift’s notably private ex-boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn, was raised. Alwyn was one who preferred to stay on the sidelines and not share public displays of affection. Kelce seems to be the exact opposite, declaring his love for Swift loudly and often. He got in on her act in a big way, appearing during the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on the third night of her Wembley Stadium Eras Tour shows.

Wicked (part 1)made movie musicals a box-office force Hollywood has hesitated to fully embrace the musical because the genre doesn’t always test well. The powers that be have even taken singing and dancing out of trailers, ostensibly to mitigate the risks. But the box-office haul for Universal’s Wicked might just put a stop to this ridiculous practice. Released in November, the first part of a two-film series has already made more than $634 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, placing it at No. 6 for 2024. That number is only going to grow. [Photo: Universal Pictures] “Very mindful, very demure” Before August, TikTokker Jools Lebron was working as a cashier in Chicago. The transgender content creator uploaded a video explaining the meaning of the word “demure” as it applies to the workplace and broke the internet. Soon, celebrities RuPaul and Penn Badgley were making demure posts and celebrating the viral trend. She even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, proving that you never know when your big break will come.

Celine Dion’s return to performing at the Olympics opening ceremony In December 2022, singer Celine Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS). Undergoing treatment—which includes medication, immunotherapy, vocal therapy, and vigorous physical rehabilitation—has been a difficult journey. Dion wasn’t sure if she would ever perform live again as SPS impacts the vocal cords. Her hard work paid off. Dion’s emotional performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was a testament to her resilience. She sang Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’Amour” at the iconic Eiffel Tower, reminding the world they too can overcome adversity. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese further popularize women’s sports Women’s athletics have often been treated as the ugly stepchild of the sports world. The undeniable talents of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have aided in silencing the sexism.

advertisement

Even before Clark made her professional debut, she broke a 54-year-old scoring record, becoming the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader and dethroning the late Pete Maravich. Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever while Reese was the seventh overall pick in by the Chicago Sky. The rookies helped the league attract its highest attendance in 22 years and drastically increase merchandise sales. Their impact may even extend beyond basketball. A women’s professional baseball league is currently in the works, with plans to start knocking balls out of the park in 2026.

Caitlin Clark (left) and Angel Reese [Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images] Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run Speaking of the great American pastime, the Los Angeles Dodgers took home the World Series championship with the help of MVP Freddie Freeman. He lived out his little-league dreams in game one by hitting a walk-off grand slam at the bottom of the 10th inning with the bases loaded on a sprained ankle. After running home, he went immediately to the stands to celebrate with his dad, giving him credit for driving him to games and practicing in the backyard with him. Beyond the emotional high, this moment will go down in history as the first-ever walk-off grand slam in a World Series. “It might be the greatest baseball moment I’ve ever witnessed,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mused to NPR. “And I’ve witnessed some great ones.”