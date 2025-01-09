BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Whether you’re operating from a traditional brick-and-mortar workspace, or your company recently went fully remote, in today’s global economy, brand leaders must develop a comprehensive online marketing plan to maintain a positive brand reputation in the market they represent.

No doubt studying real-time data offers better insight into website performance levels, retail foot traffic, customer behavior patterns, and their product journey, but overall, customized client interactions are highly favored over being treated like a number. Here, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each provide one best practice to use a complete digital media strategy to build consumer loyalty. 1. CREATE AN IMMERSIVE METAVERSE EXPERIENCE FOR CLIENTS. Creating immersive experiences using the metaverse increases brand engagement with consumers and builds consumer loyalty. Experiential, interactive brand acts in digital and social media evoke powerful emotional connections, stimulate senses, and create memorable experiences that make consumers feel valued. This results in a long-term relationship with the brand, better brand recall, and repeat purchases. – Santhi Ramesh, AdvisoryCloud

2. AVOID TREATING CUSTOMERS LIKE A NUMBER. Treat customers as individuals rather than static records on a list. This starts by gaining a 360-degree view of the person, including their tastes, past behavior, purchase history, and modeled future behavior or purchases. Real-time intent data, such as website interactions, digital content consumption, and online lead forms will help bring those static records to life and supercharge loyalty. – Bryan Whitaker, Statara Solutions 3. SEND PERSONALIZED TEXT MESSAGES THAT ADD VALUE.

Text messaging creates a valuable brand experience, enabling real-time, personalized communication. Brands share tailored offers, tips, and reminders, enhancing relevance and utility. Automated responses from AI tools like Attentive provide instant support, while interactive texts invite feedback and foster engagement. This personalized, convenient interaction builds trust, loyalty, and lifetime value. – David Fossas, ReciprocityCo. 4. BE A CONSTANT LEARNER, READY TO ADAPT. Loyalty is all about being relevant to the customer, so you must be nimble. Learn, adapt, try something new, lean into what sticks, and then be prepared to adapt again. Customer behaviors are changing constantly, so you must be flexible to keep your brand meaningful and top of mind for your audience. – Jessica Shapiro, LiveRamp

5. STAY ENGAGED WITH CUSTOMERS WITHOUT OVERSTEPPING BOUNDARIES. Digital media helps make every touchpoint with your customers personal. People appreciate being uniquely catered to because it makes them feel valued. But there’s a fine line between being personal and being perceived as intrusive. The goal is to find that sweet spot where your brand feels genuinely interested in your customers’ needs without overstepping. – Krishnan Venkata, LatentView Analytics Corp. 6. MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER OUTREACH THROUGH EMAIL ADDRESS INTELLIGENCE.

Leveraging email addresses as core digital identifiers—especially since loyal customers provide high-value, accurate contact information—forms a strong foundation for a seamless digital strategy. By utilizing this data with email address intelligence and identity resolution, brands can ensure consistent, personalized engagement, maximizing reach and driving higher customer lifetime value. – Tom Burke, AtData 7. INTEGRATE QUIZZES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS PLATFORMS. Use quizzes to engage and capture leads. Quizzes offer personalized insights that resonate with users, encouraging them to provide their information in exchange for valuable results. Integrating quizzes across social media, email, and your website can create a dynamic, interactive experience that deepens customer relationships and nurtures loyalty. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

8. USE A DATA-DRIVEN CONTENT ECOSYSTEM TO MONITOR CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT PATTERNS. Create a data-driven content ecosystem that scales with clients’ legal journeys. By analyzing CRM engagement patterns, you can deliver personalized video content and webinars that grow in value. When clients engage with specific legal content, trigger an accelerated growth campaign with exclusive insights and success stories. This compounds trust while creating a referral-driven growth flywheel. – Muhammed Uzum, Grape Law Firm PLLC 9. ELEVATE PRODUCT QUALITY AND CUSTOMER SERVICE.

As a consumer, I only stay loyal to companies with great products. Be the best in your market, consistently provide great customer service, and skip the gimmicks. – Gretchen Fox, MTO Agency 10. UTILIZE DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO GAUGE ‘USER’ FEEDBACK ON PRODUCTS. Treat digital media as marketing’s “user testing.” Engage authentically and at high velocity to gather insights into consumer behavior and preferences. Use these learnings to adapt both your marketing and product roadmaps. Deliver experiences that feel personal and aligned with consumer values, building loyalty through relevance and trust, even in an era where traditional loyalty is fading. –Jack Borie, Ubix Labs

11. ENABLE CREATIVE INFLUENCERS TO PROMOTE THE BRAND. We have seen creator marketing be incredibly effective in building consumer loyalty. If the creators can be themselves and speak to the brand, the effect is akin to the audience hearing about your brand from a best friend. It can have the opposite impact if the creator interaction feels forced. However, when done right, the audience will likely have a better experience with the brand than an ad. –Aaron Duffy, SpecialGuest 12. MAKE EVERY CUSTOMER TOUCHPOINT MEANINGFUL.

Shoppers expect tailored experiences, so leverage your first-party data to deliver unique, relevant content and outstanding customer service across every channel—social media, email, app, or website. Building trust requires consistent, meaningful interactions that meet customer needs and deepen loyalty with every touchpoint. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 13. TAILOR CONTENT THAT RESONATES WITH AUDIENCE MEMBERS. In the association market, we encourage our talent to help nonprofits leverage personalized content and engagement. Associations can utilize data analytics to understand their members’ preferences, behaviors, and needs. By doing so, they can create tailored content that resonates with their audience, whether it’s through newsletters, social media posts, or targeted email campaigns. – Erin Fuller, MCI

14. DEVELOP INDIVIDUAL CONNECTIONS WITH YOUR CUSTOMERS. Consumer loyalty is rooted in individual connections, while B2B loyalty depends on aligning an entire buying committee. An always-on digital surround strategy keeps vendors top of mind and flags early signals of competitive exploration, alerting sales and customer success to unresolved issues. Loyalty is earned by resolving problems swiftly and restoring confidence before it’s lost. – Shaheen Yazdani, Intercept 15. ESTABLISH A RELIABLE BRAND REPUTATION.