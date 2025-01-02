12-ways-to-show-clients-and-biz-partners-you-care-in-the-new-year

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

In a shifting and competitive marketplace, attracting and retaining loyal clients or partnerships to help your business thrive is not what it used to be. Leaders and their teams must work even harder to gain the time, respect, trust, and financial investment of others if they want their company to grow.

With the start of a new year and unforeseen challenges awaiting, now is the time to rethink how best to show up for your biggest supporters—not only when the holidays roll around again, but also throughout the year. To help you put a strategy in place to strengthen your business relationships and brand reputation further, below, 12 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each offer one best practice to express how much you truly appreciate customer loyalty and brand partnerships year after year. Here’s how to make your thank yous much more memorable. 1. STAY ENGAGED ALL YEAR. The best way to show customers and partners how much we value them is by staying closely engaged year-round. I often tell them, “We’ve got your back,” and we truly mean it. By standing shoulder to shoulder with them, we can deliver meaningful outcomes. The longevity of our team members, partners, and customers reflects a value-driven ecosystem that empowers us to achieve lasting relationships. – Amit Walia, Informatica

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. TAKE PRIDE IN PROVIDING HANDCRAFTED GIFTS. When we were a much smaller company, I used to crochet hats for folks. We have so many digital interactions throughout the year that having a very tangible gesture feels important. In more recent years, when crocheting hats becomes too laborious, we create stationary cards with beautiful key frames of the work we’ve done with our clients. It shows our pride and a new purpose for the work. – Aaron Duffy, SpecialGuest 3. GIVE AWAY FRAMED ART.

The best holiday gift I ever received from a vendor was custom art by a famous street artist, and I’ve had it framed for more than a decade. It is creative and thoughtful and something I truly love. – Gretchen Fox, MTO Agency 4. BE ORIGINAL—THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. Customization is key—we all know how easy it is to hit send on a generic greeting card. Instead, I like incorporating the client’s logo, looking at causes that are relevant to their organization or leaders, and/or noting a specific success over the past year that made our partnership stronger. – Erin Fuller, MCI

5. MEET WITH CLIENTS IN PERSON TO BUILD STRONGER RELATIONS. So many times, we hear our clients say the simple act of participation by asking questions and listening is overlooked. Build a relationship beyond the statement of work. Meet in person to tap into what the client is not saying. Don’t be afraid to have uncomfortable conversations when needed. That demonstrates your respect and appreciation. – Samantha Choi, Manual Labor Studio 6. OFFER YOUR THANKS WITH NO STRINGS ATTACHED.

Show your appreciation with a thoughtful holiday message that respects their space. Acknowledge the season isn’t always for business, but the right words—timely and respectful—can set the tone for a fruitful new year. Offer sincere thanks with no strings attached, practice delayed gratification by focusing on gratitude, not gain, and let your partnership naturally flourish in the year ahead. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs 7. HOST A GATHERING TO DEMONSTRATE YOUR DEDICATION TO CLIENTS. Maintain open communication and contact. Attend networking events, and volunteer to speak at summits, conventions, and industry functions that provide a platform for publicly sharing your appreciation. Hosting a gathering is another way to add a personal touch, demonstrating your dedication to the shared mission of collaboration and providing a space to brainstorm plans for a successful new year. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

advertisement

8. DONATE TO YOUR CLIENT’S FOUNDATION OR FAVORITE CHARITY. After doing your research, donate to a specific and appropriate charity in your client’s name. We have never had better reactions than when clients and business partners find out that we have contributed to their favorite cause or their foundation. It feels really good! – Bob Sprague, Yes& 9. EXPRESS YOUR HEARTFELT THANKS THROUGH A GRATITUDE NOTE.

This may sound too simple, but I have found it to be very effective. I write a personal note of thanks at Thanksgiving time and send it out broadly to our customers and prospects. It is not written by our marketing team. It’s from me, with authentic, open-hearted words that reflect my deep gratitude. The response to this common, yet meaningful gesture is overwhelmingly positive. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership 10. TAP INTO YOUR CLIENTS’ INTERESTS. Send a handwritten note with a small, thoughtful gift that speaks to your clients’ or partners’ interests—whether they are obsessed with their dog or couldn’t live without their day planner. It’s a simple, personal touch that shows you truly listen and appreciate them to make a lasting impression beyond the season. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric

11. INCORPORATE A CLIENT’S VALUED FEEDBACK INTO YOUR BUSINESS. One of the best ways to show appreciation to clients or business partners is by actively incorporating “the gift” of their feedback over the past year to show that you are passionate about helping them build a sustainable practice and profitable partnership. Taking their insights to heart underscores the value they bring to your business. Just sending fruitcakes is overrated! – Jed Ayres, ControlUp 12. OVERCOMMUNICATE TO ADDRESS CLIENT BUSINESS STRESSORS.