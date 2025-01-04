Why Virgin Media O2 designed its new London headquarters to unapologetically embrace DEI

While corporations from Lowe’s to Harley-Davidson abandon their once-vaunted efforts at improving diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) in their human relations, one company has dedicated itself so heavily to these efforts that it’s physically designed DEI into its new office.

Virgin Media O2, the recently merged media and telecommunications company based in the U.K., has just opened a new headquarters in London, which has been designed specifically to accommodate diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Led by the architecture and design firm Gensler, the office covers the top six floors of an existing building—floors four through nine—including some ground floor customer-facing retail space. And all of its 81,750 square feet have been carefully considered to meet the needs of an uncommonly wide range of users.

The furniture is designed to accommodate a variety of human shapes, sizes, and mobility levels. Workspaces on each floor are positioned near windows offering the wellness benefits of natural light and great views. There are private workstations, where users can block out all sounds, and meeting rooms equally comfortable for people in wheelchairs, on two feet, or streaming in via video call. Informal meeting areas were designed on each floor to enable the kind of professional and social cross-pollination valued by large companies. Dubbed “accidental meeting points” or AMPs, they’re meant for small gatherings, informal discussions, or simply taking a “tea break.” Some also offer areas where employees can go to get work done away from their own workspace.

With each floor themed according to one of VM O2’s telecommunications services—including sports broadcasts, gaming, music, and streaming—AMPs are outfitted in different colors and designs. The gaming floor, for example, has a carpet resembling pixels; the sports floor has bleacher-style seating; and the black and white furniture on the music floor was inspired by piano keys. So people seeking more vibrancy or more quietude can go to the AMP that best fits those needs.