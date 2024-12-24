What stores are open on Christmas Eve 2024? Holiday hours for Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Aldi, Costco, and more

Still have some last-minute shopping to do and don’t know where to go? We have you covered. From grocery stores to retailers, supermarkets to chain pharmacies, here are all the stores open on Christmas Eve 2024. Many locations operate under modified hours and will close early so that employees can spend time with family and friends for the holiday.

It’s not just grocery stores that are open on Tuesday, December 24. Some general retailers are, too. Remember, hours can vary depending on the location, so double-check with your local store before heading out.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CVS: Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location. Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starbucks: Hours vary by location due to strike.

Hours vary by location due to strike. TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Are any pharmacies open on Christmas Day?

CVS pharmacies are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but may have reduced hours.

All 24-hour locations of Walgreens will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the majority of other Walgreens stores will be closed. Check here to see if there is an open location near you.