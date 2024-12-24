Fast company logo
Need an extra roll of wrapping paper or last-minute groceries? Remember that many stores close early on the night before Christmas. Here’s a cheat sheet.

What stores are open on Christmas Eve 2024? Holiday hours for Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Aldi, Costco, and more

[Photo: Brittani Burns/Unsplash]

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

Still have some last-minute shopping to do and don’t know where to go? We have you covered. From grocery stores to retailers, supermarkets to chain pharmacies, here are all the stores open on Christmas Eve 2024. Many locations operate under modified hours and will close early so that employees can spend time with family and friends for the holiday.

What stores are open on Christmas Eve?

It’s not just grocery stores that are open on Tuesday, December 24. Some general retailers are, too. Remember, hours can vary depending on the location, so double-check with your local store before heading out.

Grocery stores

  • Trader Joe’s: Reduced hours; open until 5 p.m.
  • Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Whole Foods:  8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Publix: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kroger: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Safeway: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Retailers

  • Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CVS: Hours vary by location.
  • Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location due to strike.
  • TJ Maxx:  7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Are any pharmacies open on Christmas Day?

CVS pharmacies are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but may have reduced hours.

All 24-hour locations of Walgreens will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the majority of other Walgreens stores will be closed. Check here to see if there is an open location near you.

Jennifer Mattson is a Contributing Writer at Fast Company, where she covers news trends and writes daily about business, technology, finance and the workplace.

