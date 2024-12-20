Regenerative agriculture is more than a buzzword

BY Alison Taylor3 minute read

Soil health is critical to life on earth: It supports feeding the world, and it protects biodiversity. Conversely, degraded soils contribute to multiple global challenges. In addition to contributing to worldwide environmental risks, degraded soils can lead to socioeconomic harm as well, as relative lack of food production puts pressure on regional food systems, which can cascade into broader global challenges.

The public sphere is echoing with debate about how to address these challenges. Yet some solutions are less well known than others—and among the most powerful yet least understood is regenerative agriculture. In recent years, nonprofits, farmers, academics, and businesses have begun educating the public about how certain farming practices can help mitigate environmental threats while strengthening the global food chain. Even so, recent Purdue University research found that 71% of consumers are either unfamiliar or only slightly familiar with regenerative agriculture. What is regenerative agriculture? ADM, similar to other industry participants, defines regenerative agriculture as “an outcome-based farming approach that protects and improves soil health, biodiversity, climate and water resources while supporting farming business development.” Regenerative agriculture is adaptive to local physical conditions and culture, and is based on five principles of land management: minimizing soil disturbance, maintaining living roots in soil, covering bare soil continuously, maximizing biodiversity, and managing inputs responsibly.

We must continue to educate consumers about the benefits of regenerative agriculture to help drive the adoption of more sustainable farming practices if we are to feed and clothe the world’s population while safeguarding the environment that sustains us all. Many farmers have long practiced these methods; others have embraced them more recently in pursuit of techniques that support the long-term sustainability of their farms. ADM works closely with thousands of these farmers, and what continues to amaze me is their adaptability, their understanding of their businesses and their industry, and their eagerness to do what is right for their families and their futures. Yielding results for farmers and the environment Doug Schemmer is a great example. He’s a fourth-generation farmer in Illinois. After taking over the family farm in 2011, Schemmer researched regenerative practices and planted cereal rye on some of his steepest ground to prevent soil erosion and nutrient runoff. The rye’s root system held the dirt in place, fixed nitrogen in the soil and created small channels in the earth that helped carry water and nutrients where they were needed.

What’s more, the cover crop’s thick growth choked off weeds that previously required expensive control treatments. The rye saves Schemmer time, reduces his expenses and improves his farm’s yield. His experience isn’t unique. Time and again, I’ve seen farmers discover the benefits of more sustainable farming techniques. Regenerative practices provide a variety of measurable impacts: increased resilience to extreme weather, enhanced soil fertility and health over time, heighted water-holding capacity, and improved soil structure. These practices help fight climate change by drawing carbon out of the air and sequestering it in the soil, and they reduce the need for chemical fertilizers.

Support biodiversity An estimated 3.7 million hectares of primary tropical forest were lost to deforestation in 2023, the equivalent of more than nine soccer fields per minute. A quarter of all known species—roughly a million varieties of plants and animals­­—are in danger. We depend on nature’s assets and services, yet biodiversity is under constant threat. Regenerative agriculture is one important tool in our fight to preserve and rebuild biodiversity, above ground and within the soil itself, by relying on farming practices that improve soil health, preserve water, minimize the need for nitrogen, and improve the climate. We’re seeing some good results of our work. ADM is signing up millions of regenerative acres, and we’re seeing our peers and partners doing the same around the world. But we have to do more. We know that when consumers hear about the benefits of regenerative agriculture, they are more interested in buying from companies that have a program. But we need to do more. We need to educate more consumers, sign up more acres, and continue to drive the adoption of these valuable farming practices if we are to feed and clothe the world’s population in the years to come, while safeguarding the environment that sustains us all.