Windsurf Cascade uses AI to help beginners code games and applications

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

I don’t know how to code. So I was delighted this week to discover a new AI service, Windsurf Cascade, that helped me make several little games and apps right after downloading the free software.

How it works: I draft a prompt explaining to the AI what I’m envisioning. It spits out code I can test, then I ask for revisions. I then publish and share an app.

If there's a game you'd love to make—or a simple application—you might finally be able to do so without professional help. Read on for how it works, what you can do with it, and why I'm so excited about this new service.

Getting started

Download the free Windsurf code editor. Once installed, the software1 lets you chat with an AI assistant in one window, while code shows up in another. The AI guides you through generating code to run new games or apps you make.

How to begin: Chat with it just as you would with ChatGPT or Claude. Windsurf incorporates both top AI models to understand your requests and generate the necessary code.