3 tips for building support for your entrepreneurial endeavor

BY Sokwoo Rhee3 minute read

Taking the risk to build a new company or create a new product requires a leap few are fully equipped for—especially if it involves delving into a whole new category or space. Some people believe in a first-mover advantage, but there can also be a first-mover disadvantage because you don’t have a playbook to follow.

Entrepreneurs understand that the first few years of building a business are anything but glamorous. Like making a cup of coffee, it takes time and a lot of grinding to find the right product or idea that can launch the perfect blend. Part of finding this success requires getting support from mentors, partners and other senior leaders. Here is some advice for entrepreneurs who are seeking to be change-makers on how they can earn the support of investors, the ecosystem, and other senior leaders in order to advance new ideas from thoughts to product development to go to market. 1. FIND WAYS TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY WHILE DEMONSTRATING PROGRESS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Getting the buy-in of top leaders is an ongoing process and the only way to earn that trust is to show evidence of progress. There will be some interference, and you likely won’t get all the resources you need or ask for without figuring out how to isolate the interference and showing at least incremental progress. And it doesn’t have to be massive, overnight progress. Rather than trying to build a whole aircraft carrier right away, focus on a speedboat or cruiser. In order to achieve progress, it’s important that you don’t feel like you need to do it all yourself. While you may not have all the resources you need right away, ideas don’t need to be built by a single person. If you’re working with a team, create an environment that gives people permission to pilot new approaches and empower your team to explore avenues that interest them.

Of course, achieving this kind of progress requires 1000% passion in, and focus on, your project area. But at the same time, be ready to pivot. Research demonstrates that about 90% of startups will completely fail and only 1.5% of startups—meaning, about 15% of those that survive—produce a successful exit of $50 million or more. That means for every one idea that succeeds, many will fail, and everyone involved must understand that’s okay. Be fearless, accept failure, and move forward. 2. PARTNER AND COLLABORATE

advertisement

Beyond piloting your own ideas, it’s critical to go outside your walls and talk to others within your ecosystem to see what kind of ideas are out there, how partners might want to work together, and how quality of life can be improved by bringing new ventures and products to market through collaboration. For example, today many corporations and even government agencies are looking for start-ups to partner with in order to find that next big idea. Next, network with other founders to share successes and challenges. One of the best ways to vet problems and see how other founders think through challenges is to get different perspectives. Other founders have probably already gone through the same steep learning curve and experienced all the challenges you find yourself in. And having other founders as mentors is important to help you with all the highs and lows that come with the territory. Other founders can also introduce you to their network, which may provide great recruiting recommendations, investor contacts, and potential partnerships. Ultimately, the more voices that contribute to the discussion and the more ideas brought to the table, the greater the chance that something impactful and successful will result.

3. BE DIFFERENT Innovation for the sake of innovation doesn’t accomplish anything—it is the ideas that can make an impact on the world that are truly worth the investment to develop. So, take the time to make sure what you are working on is unique and highly differentiated. Anyone can come up with ideas, but execution and a core understanding of what is truly unique to your solution are critical. Constantly ask yourself these questions so you stay true to your idea. FINAL THOUGHTS