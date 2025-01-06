A boomer's thoughts on workplace flexibility

BY Kate Moher4 minute read

Managing the web of family and work responsibilities has always been a challenge, but for many of us, it has reached a new level of intensity. I often find myself in the middle of a demanding balancing act. Many in my generation, baby boomers, are caught between caring for our aging parents and supporting our children, who might be starting their own families or are still finding their way through education and early careers.

Today’s world demands more from everyone, and my generation feels it acutely. The acceleration of workplace expectations, driven by digital accessibility and the relentless pace of business, means that balancing work and home responsibilities has never been more challenging. The expectation to be constantly connected and responsive has turned up the pressure dial, making it harder to carve out quality time for family and personal well-being. IT’S TIME TO ADDRESS STRESS According to Marsh McLennan Agency’s 2024 Employee Health & Benefits Trends: The Evolving Workforce report, flexibility in the workplace is important for many. Sixty-four percent of Gen X–ers expect flexibility from their employer and 33% of baby boomers rank it as a top priority. The report underscores a critical point: As home and family responsibilities increase, so do the demands of a faster-paced workplace, leading to strain on mental health and overall well-being.

This merging of increased personal responsibilities and heightened workplace expectations is increasingly difficult to navigate. According to recent studies, employee burnout has become a significant concern for employers, with detrimental effects on both individuals and organizations. Consider the following statistics: A survey conducted by Gallup found that burned-out employees are 63% more likely to take a sick day and 2.6 times more likely to actively seek a new job. The American Institute of Stress estimates workplace stress and burnout cost U.S. industries approximately $300 billion annually. OSHA cites that job stress and burnout contribute to around 120,000 deaths each year in the United States alone. The need to address stress is an urgent one. The good news is employers can take proactive steps to create more opportunities for flexibility for workers. By acknowledging the unique pressures we face—and implementing supportive measures—employers can help alleviate some of the stress and foster a healthier, more balanced workforce. HOW EMPLOYERS CAN HELP

Individual job roles understandably impact how employers can create more flexibility for their employees. Those on the line or manufacturing floor, teachers, and health care providers may not have the same opportunities for flexibility as others. However, everyone can make small adjustments to maximize flexibility within an employee’s role and responsibilities. Here are some examples you can try: 1. IDENTIFY NEW SOURCES OF LABOR.

Collaborate with operations and HR to find innovative ways to fill gaps in your workforce. Don’t accept the status quo of being understaffed. Consider part-time employees, individuals with different credentials, or contractors to fill in as needed. For example, my friend is a physical therapist at a rehab facility, and the facility typically staffs what the medical field calls PRNs (pro re nata, meaning “as needed” in Latin) on the weekend. There was a time in his career when he worked as a PRN himself, which gave him the flexibility to work when he wanted. This arrangement also gives full-time health care providers the ability to take time off, knowing that a PRN can step in while they’re away. Regardless of your industry, consider contract workers or other flexible staffing options. Operations and HR will need to work closely to build a capable workforce and a process to proactively identify any gaps.

2. OFFER SPECIFIC CAREGIVING BENEFITS. Provide flexibility benefits to support the care needs of your team. Not all employees have elderly parents or young kids to care for, but when they do, offering such benefits sends a message that you care. Benefits like caregiving leave, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, and mental health services can be valuable. Additionally, consider offering telehealth visits and financial planning services to help employees manage their finances, reduce debt, and save for retirement. These types of services can reduce anxiety and improve overall employee well-being.

3. BE FLEXIBLE AND ALLOW EMPLOYEES TO MANAGE THEIR DAY. Helping employees maintain their balance between personal and professional responsibilities requires flexibility on your part. Allow your employees to juggle their time to meet these needs effectively. This flexibility goes beyond remote work; it’s about creating a supportive work-life balance. For instance, I occasionally need to take my dad to the doctor during the day, but it alleviates a lot of stress for me to be able to pick up where I left off in the evening when that works for me. If you enforce rigid structures, employees might struggle to keep up with their obligations. Consider how flexible you can be in terms of work hours, location, and other aspects of the job to help your employees manage their responsibilities while also aiming to help reduce their stress.