Gen-Z is not broken—the American dream is

BY George Kailas3 minute read

The American dream is fading away and it’s not because of lazy children.

Why on Earth are we asking Gen Z to perform the same as previous generations when they will not be met with the same cornucopia as their forefathers? Thinking younger generations are lost is a time-honored American tradition, but in the case of Gen Z, their disillusion is connected to a change in economic opportunities. In the last 30 years the ratio of median sales price of homes to median income has risen from 3.5 to 5.8. Gen Z’s earnings will not go as far as those of prior generations. This can easily explain a fundamental change in the way Gen Z interacts in the workplace. Where some people see a spoiled generation, I see the opposite. Spoiled to me is what prior generations had access to, such as a much wider range of jobs that could buy you a house. And it isn’t just people competing in today’s housing market. Financial institutions are buying homes and driving up the price.

The average age of a homebuyer is now 56 and the median age of a first-time homebuyer is 38. Compare that to 1991, when the median age of a first-time home buyer was 28, and you see the gravity of this problem. This changes the workplace relationship when “paying your dues” for six years after college used to mean you can own a home. Now, staring down a 16-year timeline is clearly making young people feel hopeless and therefore a lot more sensitive to how they are being treated. Is there hope? But this is just one aspect. What about hope for the future?

Well I’d argue with the current system the problems are just getting started. There are not any structures in place that help people catch up. Tax breaks are mostly going to older generations, so the richest people increase their advantage. Even if you want an animal of lower intellect to jump through a hoop you have to make the reward interesting for them. As I see it, it isn’t that Gen Zers have a lower willingness to be trained in “proper workplace etiquette.” It is that they are not being properly incentivized to invest in this process. But it isn’t just financial security that is changing. Twenty-three percent of Gen Z and millennials surveyed said that because of climate change, having kids would be “irresponsible.” Beyond the purely monetary, when there are existential threats like this, seen as so prevalent by younger generations, it reduces their incentive to “buy in” the way other generations in the past have.

