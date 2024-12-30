TikTok food trends are fleeting, but in 2024 they had real sales impact

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

These days, scrolling through TikTok can make you hungry. Between dance videos and stand-up comedy, you’re likely to get content related to a new, bizarre food trend.

In 2024, some of the greatest hits were: The sleepy girl mocktail, a drink infused with magnesium designed to help you sleep soundly; cottage cheese on everything from toast to cookie dough; and cucumber salad thanks to cucumber-obsessive content creator Logan Moffitt. For many retailers, the big question is whether these trends actually spur consumers to eat these foods. A new report from Gopuff, an on-demand delivery service that offers groceries, suggests that TikTok does, in fact, influence what we eat. As the company crunched the numbers from 2024, it found that some food trends did influence sales. But others did not. Gopuff’s social media team is constantly on the lookout for trends, partly to create their own content around them. But they also want Gopuff to have enough inventory of items going viral. “Unlike some other platforms, we carry inventory,” says Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Gopuff. “And we can stock our warehouses quickly.”

Sufficient inventory is important, because if the platform has the goods in stock, it’s then uniquely suited to react to social media trends, according to Folkman. “We can get deliveries to customers in half an hour, so someone can see something that looks interesting on TikTok and have it at their door within minutes,” he says. This model brings a whole new level of instant gratification to impulse purchases, and allows platforms like Gopuff to nearly instantly flip an algorithm-induced trending topic into a sales conversion. Over the past year, Gopuff saw some products spike right after they started bubbling up on TikTok. And Folkman says that in some cases, sales were elevated for months after the trend went viral, before eventually petering out.