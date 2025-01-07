Why high achievers get overlooked (and what to do about it)

You crushed the project on time, under budget, and have exceeded all expectations—again. You’ve streamlined processes, connected dots others couldn’t see, and delivered results that wowed everyone—again. Yet, when the company announced promotions for this year, your name isn’t one of them—again.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many high performers face this frustrating reality. While achievements might seem like enough to get ahead, there are certain behaviors that could be holding you back. There are also factors that, unfortunately, are out of your control (and could be a reflection of wider cultural problems at your place of work).

Below are some of the most common reasons why high performers might be overlooked.

Outshining your boss

If you’re getting the spotlight, sometimes that results in someone else (often your boss) feeling overshadowed. Insecure leaders can see your success as a threat. And while you can’t change behavior, you can choose how you respond to it. Try positioning your wins as a collaborative effort, without minimizing your contributions. This way, you’re highlighting how your work supports your boss and the broader team.