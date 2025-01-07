Why high achievers get overlooked (and what to do about it)

You crushed the project on time, under budget, and have exceeded all expectations—again. You’ve streamlined processes, connected dots others couldn’t see, and delivered results that wowed everyone—again. Yet, when the company announced promotions for this year, your name isn’t one of them—again.
If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many high performers face this frustrating reality. While achievements might seem like enough to get ahead, there are certain behaviors that could be holding you back. There are also factors that, unfortunately, are out of your control (and could be a reflection of wider cultural problems at your place of work).
Below are some of the most common reasons why high performers might be overlooked.
Outshining your boss
If you’re getting the spotlight, sometimes that results in someone else (often your boss) feeling overshadowed. Insecure leaders can see your success as a threat. And while you can’t change behavior, you can choose how you respond to it. Try positioning your wins as a collaborative effort, without minimizing your contributions. This way, you’re highlighting how your work supports your boss and the broader team.
Overemphasis on results and underinvestment in relationships
Exceptional work speaks volumes, but unfortunately, in the corporate world, it doesn’t speak for itself. Promotions often go to those people that coworkers know and like, not just those who deliver results. If the leaders know your work but not you, that’s a problem. People promote those they trust, not just those who outperform. Build connections, attend events, and let your personality shine.
Poor visibility or advocacy
High performers often think their contributions are obvious, but unfortunately the right people have to see them in order for it to make a difference. Share your wins strategically with stakeholders, or form a group with trusted colleagues to amplify each other’s achievements. Visibility isn’t bragging—it’s ensuring that others notice your impact.
Misalignment with organizational priorities
You might be delivering results, but if they don’t align with institutional priorities, those might not necessarily translate to advancement. Determine what the critical areas for your organizations are and do your best to align your work with the organization’s strategic vision.