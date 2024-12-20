How to empower people through value transformation.

BY Natan Linder4 minute read

In the business world, transformation has become a buzzword—one that’s often discussed but rarely grounded in clarity. While many focus on digital transformation as a tech-driven revolution, the real conversation should be about value transformation. What does it take to shift organizational priorities from chasing trends to creating meaningful impact? And more importantly, how do we ensure these transformations empower people rather than just adding layers of complexity?

Value transformation isn’t about technology—it’s about rethinking how organizations create and deliver value. As a founder and CEO deeply engaged in operational innovation, I’ve seen how easy it is for companies to get caught up in flashy tech trends without aligning them to real business outcomes. This misplaced focus often leads to disconnected initiatives, proof-of-concepts that never scale, and missed opportunities to empower individuals and drive genuine change. Focus on business impact Companies make a big mistake when seeing and implementing a shiny new platform before asking, “What can we do with this?” The result is often a collection of tools and systems that don’t integrate with core business needs. Instead, the conversation should begin with a fundamental question: How will this drive value? Digital transformation is not about adopting the most advanced technology available; it’s about identifying where technology can create measurable improvements. Whether that’s improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, or opening new revenue streams, the end goal should always be business impact.

Take one of our customers—a global pharma company with complex operations across dozens of production sites. They began their digital transformation journey with 700 isolated initiatives. Each had potential, but collectively, they were pulling the company in too many directions. By shifting focus from isolated digital projects to 20 core “value pools,” they were able to concentrate on scalable initiatives that would have a meaningful impact across the organization. This shift from experimentation to execution is what makes digital transformation successful—not the technology itself but the outcomes it enables. Turn proof of concept into proof of value You need more than innovation. I’ve seen too many organizations fall into the trap of running endless proof-of-concept pilots without ever achieving scale. The excitement of early-stage innovation is intoxicating, but it often fizzles out when it’s time to operationalize. To move from innovation to transformation, companies need to focus on scalability. It’s not enough to develop a great AI model or implement a state-of-the-art analytics tool—those innovations need to be deployed at scale across the organization to drive real value. The key is moving beyond experimentation to standardization and adoption.

This is where having a clear value proposition comes into play. This is at the core of our philosophy at Tulip, as we work with manufacturers to build solutions designed for scale from day one. We focus on low-code and no-code platforms that empower the entire organization—not just data scientists and engineers—democratizing digital tools so innovation spreads across the enterprise. People are at the heart of digital transformation Despite the allure of automation and AI, digital transformation is still a fundamentally human endeavor. At its best, technology amplifies human capabilities, it doesn’t replace them. The most successful digital transformations are those that enable people to do their jobs more effectively by giving them the tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This requires a mindset shift—and an organizational shift. Continuous improvement in the digital age isn’t just about optimizing processes; it’s about transforming the way people work and restructuring the organization to enable that transformation. Companies that succeed in digital transformation take a holistic approach, ensuring alignment across leadership, operational teams, and the organizational culture itself.

By equipping workers with intuitive, user-friendly digital tools, organizations can empower individuals to solve often-overlooked yet highly impactful challenges without relying solely on centralized IT departments or external experts. This grassroots creativity, when supported by a structure that encourages collaboration between top-down leadership and bottom-up innovation, creates an environment where transformation can truly thrive. It’s not just about technology—it’s about enabling people at every level to contribute to meaningful, scalable change. The democratization of digital tools is a critical enabler of this shift. When frontline engineers in a manufacturing plant, for example, can build and deploy their own digital workflows, they are empowered to take ownership of their processes. At scale, localized applications combined with centralized best practices developed by a center of excellence melds top-level business objectives and insights with localized insight and flexibility. This promotes operational efficiency in addition to nurturing a culture of continuous improvement. Translators and digital natives As digital transformation accelerates, the skills required to navigate this new landscape are evolving. The future workforce needs a blend of technical knowledge and domain expertise. We call these individuals “translators”—people who deeply understand their business operations but also have the digital literacy to leverage new technologies effectively.

These translators are not always easy to find through traditional hiring channels, so companies need to invest in upskilling their existing workforce. This is where the principles of composability and no-code platforms become essential. By equipping employees with tools that are intuitive and adaptable, organizations can bridge the gap between technical complexity and operational know-how. Platforms that prioritize ease of use enable individuals to experiment, iterate, and solve problems without needing advanced coding skills. This empowers teams to create value-driven solutions aligned with their unique operational challenges, fostering a workforce that combines deep domain expertise with digital agility. Balance quick wins with long-term transformation Defining success for an organization’s digital transformation is determining what will drive value, empower people, and build the future of the workforce. It’s about creating a culture of continuous improvement where technology serves as an enabler, not the end goal. Real digital transformation is not a quick-fix project or a one-time achievement; it’s an ongoing journey that requires a clear vision, robust governance, and a focus on building capabilities that endure. It’s about creating an agile, empowered organization where technology amplifies human potential, encourages continuous improvement, and building lasting value.