LinkedIn is doubling down on AI features, but do they help job seekers?

Searching for a new job has never been easy, but right now it can seem especially brutal. Competition is fiercer than ever before; according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, your chance of receiving an offer after applying to as many as 80 roles stands at just 31%. Each one of those applications takes time, so it’s understandable to do whatever you can to streamline the process, including by employing Big Tech’s favorite obsession: Artificial intelligence.

LinkedIn has obliged, rolling out several AI tools over the past year that help with the application process, helping you compose (or rewrite) everything from your resume and cover letters to original posts and even personalized messages for hiring managers. LinkedIn’s AI tools are built on, and powered by, OpenAI’s ChatGPT. (Microsoft, who owns LinkedIn, has invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI.) LinkedIn’s AI-powered job-assessment tool—available now to premium subscribers and in early 2025 to everyone else—identifies listings for which you’d be a top applicant and marks them with a gold square. The tool works by analyzing keywords in your profile against the job description—so the more detailed your profile, the better the results. In an internal LinkedIn survey, more than 90% of premium subscribers found the tool useful. No data is available as to whether the feature leads to a quicker job hunt, unfortunately. Before you tap ChatGPT to cowrite your resume and cover letters, take heed. Errors induced by AI generated text often include fabricated statistics and vague phrases like ‘operational efficiency.’ The pros are getting better about spotting such text. “When I see someone’s resume and every single metric ends in a zero or a five, I know they’ve used AI,” says Sam Struan, a Glasgow-based recruiter and resume writer for hire.

Struan estimates that about 60% of his clients arrive with AI-assisted resumes and a litany of job woes. “They’re coming to me because they’re not landing interviews,” Struan says. Thankfully, the fix often is as simple as stripping away the slop. “I usually have to strip it down and remove a lot of the fluff and bring a little bit more of a human element to the writing.” Ryan Hunt, a designer based in Chicago, has been seeking a new job for more than a year. He currently works full time at a design studio, a role he took out of necessity after getting laid off from a better-paying job. Balancing the job search while fulfilling his current responsibilities proved draining, so Hunt turned to AI for help with the part of the process he likes the least: writing cover letters. That certainly made applications easier to complete, but it hasn’t helped him land a new position. Hunt says he wasn’t invited to a single interview for roles he applied to using an AI-assisted cover letter—while he has received callbacks for roles that didn’t require a cover letter, or that he applied to without AI’s help. “It really just feels like it doesn’t matter,” Hunt says. “And maybe I just need to be applying for things that I feel confident are a good fit.”

