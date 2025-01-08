NYC’s priciest private schools are spending millions to win an amenity arms race

At Marymount School , a private all-girls high school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, students can pick fresh basil and chard from the rooftop farm, take a quiet moment of reflection in a minimalist chapel, or catch up on homework in one of the school’s many lounges. Their recently completed 10-story building, by the architecture firm Cookfox , is filled with on-site amenities that also include a Broadway-caliber performing arts theater, a fabrication lab, and regulation-size indoor basketball court.

The guiding principle behind the build-out? “To meet the incredible achievements of our academic and extracurricular program,” says Concepcion Alvar, the school’s headmistress. “Marymount students have the space and resources they need to grow and thrive as scholars, artists, performers, and athletes.” It’s also helped the school gain more applicants. Since the campus opened in 2023, the school has received a 20% increase in attendance to its open house and a 33% increase in applications to upper school.

Across New York City’s elite private schools, where annual tuition is often between $50,000 and $65,000, amenities have always been part of the draw. But recently they’ve become even more spectacular. Part of the reason why is that the schools, which have leased off-campus space to accommodate programs like theater or athletics, are now consolidating these features under one roof. And with big capital projects comes the ability to up the ante.

When Saint Ann’s School, in Brooklyn Heights, opens its new campus 2026, kindergarteners will be able to have recess on a playground designed by Cas Holman, who was profiled on the second season of Netflix’s Abstract series. And at Friends Seminary, a K-12 institution near Gramercy Park, students can attend weekly meditation sessions or take art classes inside a James Turrell Skyspace (members of the public can try and scoop up free tickets, which sell out within minutes after they’re released). A new amenities race is on.