How (and why) to start using an RSS reader for news again

Imagine having a single app to keep up with your favorite news sources, YouTube channels, newsletters, and blogs, all in an easy-to-read format with no social media algorithms deciding what you see.

That’s the idea behind RSS, a 25-year-old open standard for syndicating content from around the web. Using an RSS reader app, you can create your own custom feeds for news and information, accessing them all through a clutter-free, reader-friendly view.

RSS can be overwhelming, which may explain why it’s never gone mainstream except as an underlying technology for podcasts. But as I seek out more enduring technologies that put users first, I’ve found myself coming back to RSS and finding new ways to make the habit stick. With the right setup, it’s still one of the most empowering ways to control your online content consumption.

