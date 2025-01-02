Fast company logo
How I’m using paper notes as a supplement to my digital note-taking.

I’m a techie, but I’ve fallen for paper notes again

[Photo: Jared Newman]

BY Jared Newman3 minute read

Usually I type my initial thoughts for these columns on a computer, but this week I wrote them in a paper notebook instead.

I’ve never been much of a paper person. Although I did carry around a reporter’s notebook for a newspaper job in the pre-iPhone era, I prefer to file my thoughts away in digital form, where they can be categorized, backed up online, and accessed from any device.

But after a recent office cleaning project yielded a stack of unused Field Notes notebooks—along with a couple of nice pens that I’d accumulated as gifts over the years—I’ve been inspired to give paper notes another try as a supplement to my digital note-taking.

The case for paper notes

Already I can see why paper notes endure.

There’s the obvious stuff: Paper is cheap, you don’t have to keep it charged, and it never nags you for in-app purchases. At worst you just buy more of it.

There’s also the immediacy factor: You don’t have to think about which app to use or which folder to open. Should you decide to digitize a handwritten note—more on that shortly—you can still write first and categorize later.

