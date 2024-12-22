This new AI chatbot is your personal present-finding wizard

BY Chris Hoffman2 minute read

Finding the perfect present isn’t always easy—especially if the people in your life are, let’s say, challenging to shop for.

And while gift guides can be a great resource for certain purposes, they aren’t exactly catered to your personal needs and the tastes of those around you. So what if AI could save the day? A new AI-powered gift-recommending chatbot has been winning over my colleagues, even leading one to find the just-right gift for her significant other. Here’s how it works.

Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You’ll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures! Your AI-powered personal shopper The tool is called ​DreamGift​, and it uses your input to provide personalized ideas for interesting gifts—no matter who they may be for. ➜ To give it a go, just open the DreamGift website​ in any web browser on any phone, tablet, or computer in front of you. From there, click “​Start a chat here​” to get started.

