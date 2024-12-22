Fast company logo
Use DreamGift to find the ideal gift for a friend, colleague, or family member—or just to get your creative juices flowing.

This new AI chatbot is your personal present-finding wizard

[Photos: Makhbubakhon Ismatova/Getty Images; hakinmhan/Adobe Stock]

BY Chris Hoffman2 minute read

Finding the perfect present isn’t always easy—especially if the people in your life are, let’s say, challenging to shop for.

And while gift guides can be a great resource for certain purposes, they aren’t exactly catered to your personal needs and the tastes of those around you.

So what if AI could save the day? A new AI-powered gift-recommending chatbot has been winning over my colleagues, even leading one to find the just-right gift for her significant other.

Here’s how it works.

Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You'll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures!

Your AI-powered personal shopper

The tool is called ​DreamGift​, and it uses your input to provide personalized ideas for interesting gifts—no matter who they may be for.

➜ To give it a go, just open the DreamGift website​ in any web browser on any phone, tablet, or computer in front of you. From there, click “​Start a chat here​” to get started.

