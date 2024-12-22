This new AI chatbot is your personal present-finding wizard

Finding the perfect present isn’t always easy—especially if the people in your life are, let’s say, challenging to shop for.
And while gift guides can be a great resource for certain purposes, they aren’t exactly catered to your personal needs and the tastes of those around you.
So what if AI could save the day? A new AI-powered gift-recommending chatbot has been winning over my colleagues, even leading one to find the just-right gift for her significant other.
Here’s how it works.
Your AI-powered personal shopper
The tool is called DreamGift, and it uses your input to provide personalized ideas for interesting gifts—no matter who they may be for.
➜ To give it a go, just open the DreamGift website in any web browser on any phone, tablet, or computer in front of you. From there, click “Start a chat here” to get started.