5 expert hacks to ease air travel this holiday season

According to online travel agency Hopper, more than 32 million people are currently scheduled to depart from U.S. airports between December 23 and New Year’s Day—a 2.4% increase compared to this time last year. Deloitte, too, is finding that the average number of trips is rising, with 33% of Americans planning a trip that is a week or longer, versus 25% in 2023.

Hopper just published a deep dive on what to expect from holiday travel this year. A few key takeaways? If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, get on it. Last-minute domestic airfare for Christmas is averaging $371 per round-trip ticket, up 8% from last year. “Prices have risen 10% in the last five weeks, rising by $35 on average, and are set to spike as the holidays draw closer,” writes Hayley Berg, lead economist and travel expert at Hopper.

All that is to say—airports are going to be crowded. So Fast Company has turned to travel experts—from flight attendants to hotel executives—for tips on navigating packed airports, delayed flights, and more.