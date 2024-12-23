Elected officials are quitting over fear for their safety, study shows

BY The Conversation6 minute read

Threats and harassment are pushing some politicians out of office, scaring off some would-be candidates and even compelling some elected officials to change their vote.

Those are some of the conclusions of a new study I led on political violence in Southern California. Rising threats against public officials is a national problem. Between 2013 and 2016, there were, on average, 38 federal charges involving threats to public officials per year, according to the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center, a research center. That average sharply increased between 2017 and 2022, when an average of 62 federal charges were brought annually for threats to public officials.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When elected officials worry for their safety, it has implications for all Americans. Democracy suffers when people are governed by fear. ‘Respectful discourse has been lost’ I am the founder and director of the Violence, Inequality and Power Lab, or VIP Lab, housed at the University of San Diego’s Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice. Over the past two years, the VIP Lab has been collecting data to understand the frequency and severity of threats against local elected officials in Southern California. Our research focused on California’s three southernmost counties—San Diego, Riverside and Imperial. Together, these counties have just under six million residents, or roughly 15% of California’s population.

Expand to continue reading ↓