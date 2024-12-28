Make 2025 your best financial year ever (and have fun doing it)

Most New Year’s resolutions seem to be about “ shoulding ” on yourself. Starting a new year inspires us to cut out sugar, exercise daily , and finally pay off that credit card debt—none of which sounds like a good time, or it wouldn’t be so hard to get started on these goals.

In fact, 88% of people who set New Year’s resolutions have given them up before January 15. Considering that depressing statistic, you might reasonably decide to forgo the whole “New Year, New You” phenomenon for 2025, rather than set goals that are destined to fail (and make you feel guilty).

But there’s a better way to make changes that you don’t abandon and beat yourself up over: find the fun. Here’s how you can make 2025 your money year and enjoy yourself at the same time.

Figure out what you loved best about 2024

Part of the problem with resolutions is that we focus on the future and forget to remember the past. That’s why the first order of business in creating an enjoyable and wealthier 2025 is looking back on your 2024 decisions to pinpoint the best parts of the year.