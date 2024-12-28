Fast company logo
Most financial resolutions make money management sound like a dreary, soul-crushing slog. Here are four fun ways to create a wealthier 2025—no deprivation required.

Make 2025 your best financial year ever (and have fun doing it)

[Source Photos: Pixabay]

BY Emily Guy Birken6 minute read

Most New Year’s resolutions seem to be about “shoulding” on yourself. Starting a new year inspires us to cut out sugar, exercise daily, and finally pay off that credit card debt—none of which sounds like a good time, or it wouldn’t be so hard to get started on these goals.

In fact, 88% of people who set New Year’s resolutions have given them up before January 15. Considering that depressing statistic, you might reasonably decide to forgo the whole “New Year, New You” phenomenon for 2025, rather than set goals that are destined to fail (and make you feel guilty).

But there’s a better way to make changes that you don’t abandon and beat yourself up over: find the fun. Here’s how you can make 2025 your money year and enjoy yourself at the same time.

Figure out what you loved best about 2024

Part of the problem with resolutions is that we focus on the future and forget to remember the past. That’s why the first order of business in creating an enjoyable and wealthier 2025 is looking back on your 2024 decisions to pinpoint the best parts of the year.

When did you feel most alive, connected, happy, or at peace during the past year? And what circumstances allowed you to feel so good during those times?

Perhaps the hours spent playing board games with friends were the best part of your year. Or maybe the week at the beach with your partner was the year’s highlight. Or perhaps it was the continuing ed class you took at the local art school.

Look back at whatever brought you the most joy in 2024 and the decisions that allowed you to have those moments. This can help you shape a more satisfying 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

