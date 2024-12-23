Hallucinations to agents: Here’s how AI language models evolved in 2024

I research the intersection of artificial intelligence , natural language processing, and human reasoning as the director of the Advancing Human and Machine Reasoning lab at the University of South Florida. I am also commercializing this research in an AI startup that provides a vulnerability scanner for language models.

From my vantage point, I observed significant developments in the field of AI language models in 2024, both in research and the industry.

Perhaps the most exciting of these are the capabilities of smaller language models, support for addressing AI hallucination, and frameworks for developing AI agents.

Small AIs make a splash

At the heart of commercially available generative AI products like ChatGPT are large language models, or LLMs, which are trained on vast amounts of text and produce convincing humanlike language. Their size is generally measured in parameters, which are the numerical values a model derives from its training data. The larger models like those from the major AI companies have hundreds of billions of parameters.