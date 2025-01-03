How running a supply chain finance program is like running an NFL team

BY Nathan Feather3 minute read

On a typical Sunday this time of year, two important things (besides my family, of course) occupy my mind: work and football. And more often than I’d like to admit, in these dual roles—as PrimeRevenue CFO and as a lifelong Steelers fan—my work-related thoughts and concerns end up being projected onto my fandom. And vice versa.

“We have the talent and strategy; we just need to execute.” “That was a missed opportunity; let’s slow down and regroup.” “Smart defense, aggressive offense, and resilience are the keys to our success.”

Now, when I have these kinds of thoughts, which organization—PrimeRevenue or the Steelers—am I really thinking about? The answer isn’t always clear. This has led me to the realization that, in fact, football and supply chain finance aren’t so different from each other. TALENT, TEAMWORK, AND CHEMISTRY Just as an NFL team recruits and acquires talent through the draft, free agency, trades, and practice squad promotions, a successful company builds its roster by hiring college graduates, attracting seasoned industry veterans, and nurturing internal talent. Scouting the right talent is key, as is ensuring that each team member’s given role aligns with the overall team chemistry.

Further, crucial to the success of any working capital program is the seamless alignment of various work streams—encompassing the areas of strategy, commercial, legal, internal integration, and financial enablement—which facilitate communication and teamwork between the buyer, supplier, and funding partner. This is not so different from the dynamic and cohesion you see in football, and while every NFL squad has its quarterback, linemen, receivers, and special teams, every supply chain finance program has its program manager, funding manager, and broader support team. At PrimeRevenue, our focus over this past year has been investing in and building out our B2B payments team, whose talents, roles, and work streams take a different shape than those of our working capital teams—similar to how such dynamics vary from unit to unit on the football field. And just like how any NFL squad has its eye on winning each week, our eye is squarely focused on consistently delivering exceptional value to our customers, which hinges on fostering a strong foundation of talent, teamwork, and chemistry that lays the groundwork for strategy and execution. STRATEGY AND EXECUTION: DEFENSE AND OFFENSE THROUGH THE LENS OF WORKING CAPITAL

We know what a smart defense looks like on the field: pressure on the quarterback, closing off running and passing lanes, and adapting to different offensive schemes. But what does a smart defense look like in the context of working capital? For many organizations, tools such as supply chain finance, dynamic discounting, and receivables finance serve as a core and powerful component of their financial playbook. By unlocking the extra liquidity provided by those tools, an organization creates a powerful line of defense against the types of headwinds we’ve become all too familiar with, from the macroeconomic to the geopolitical and beyond. Now onto offense. Just like there are many different strategies and styles of play across the 32 NFL teams—from the spread to long passing to ground-and-pound—there are many ways in which working capital can be proactively and intelligently deployed from company to company. For some organizations, investments in areas such as sustainability and artificial intelligence are the moves they see as the best fit. For other organizations, measures such as geographical diversification and inventory buffer creation are preferred initiatives.

Whatever approach is taken, these decisions are made based on various factors—from self-acknowledged strengths and weaknesses to identified short-term and long-term objectives. Whether we’re talking football or working capital, the most successful organizations are the ones that are aggressive, forward-thinking, and consistent in taking smart, calculated risks. THE MOST INVALUABLE TRAIT TO WINNING: RESILIENCE Ultimately, the overarching key to success here is resilience, which is the very trait that a well-planned and well-executed working capital program will help cultivate. Resilience, after all, is what separates the champions from the contenders when circumstances go awry, whether those circumstances entail your star quarterback getting injured or your supply chains getting disrupted.