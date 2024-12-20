Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Here’s what Biden’s new executive order means for you

With just days until Christmas and the start of the holidays, President Joe Biden is taking care of some last-minute business, giving most federal employees Christmas Eve off.
Biden’s parting gift to government workers was signing an executive order on Thursday giving them an early start to the holiday to be with family and friends. However, employees who are vital to “national security, defense, or other public need” are exempt.
If you’re wondering if this makes it a national holiday, we’re sorry to say, the answer is no. Unfortunately, Christmas Eve is not a designated federal holiday. To create a federal holiday, it needs to be proposed like any other bill in the U.S. Senate and House, passed, and then signed by the president.
And Biden isn’t the first president to give government employees the day before Christmas off. Federal staffers last had Christmas Eve off in 2020, under President Donald Trump, who also gave them the day off in 2018 and 2019. (This is, of course, ironic because Trump is currently working on a plan to slash thousands of government jobs, which could leave many out of a job in the new year. Under Trump, billionaires Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have said they aim to cut government spending by 30%, with Ramaswamy calling for firing half of the federal workforce.)
So, for most American workers, Christmas Eve remains a work day, unless you requested paid time off or your employer just happens to be as generous as Joe.
What are the federal holidays in 2025?
Typically, there are only 11 federal holidays.
In 2025, however, there is one catch, but a good one. Inauguration Day is on the list, but the holiday only applies to federal employees in Washington, D.C., and certain federal offices. However, January 20, is also the Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., so it will be observed as a federal holiday either way.
Here’s the list of federal holidays in 2025. These are the official holiday names as designated when they were signed into law and they may differ from how state governments list them or how they’re known colloquially (i.e. January 20 is listed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day on many state calendars; and for at least two dozen states, the third Monday in February is called either Washington and Lincoln’s Birthday or Presidents Day):
- January 1, 2025: New Year’s Day
- January 20, 2025: Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
- January 20, 2025: Inauguration Day
- February 17, 2025: Washington’s Birthday
- May 26, 2025: Memorial Day
- June 19, 2025: Juneteenth National Independence Day
- July 4, 2025: Independence Day
- September 1, 2025: Labor Day
- October 13, 2025: Indigenous People’s Day
- November 11, 2025: Veterans Day
- November 27, 2025: Thanksgiving Day
- December 25, 2025: Christmas Day