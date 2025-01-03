BY David Fossas4 minute read

The unit economics of growth have changed. Not long ago, it was possible for companies to focus primarily, if not solely, on new customer acquisition to drive growth and valuation. But, as customer acquisition costs (CAC) grow, and the market shifts from prioritizing growth at all costs to prioritizing profitable growth, chief executive officers and their go-to-market (GTM) leaders, such as chief marketing officers and chief revenue officers, must update their strategy.

Understanding the Growth Equation provides a roadmap to effective GTM design and sustainably profitable growth. THE BACKGROUND In 2012, Facebook introduced social graphics for better ad targeting and Facebook Exchange for real-time ad bidding. This ushered in a new era of performance marketing. Combined with Google Ads, marketers were given great power to advertise to very specific audiences with great measurability. As a result, marketing shifted away from the art of the message and campaign that had for so long defined the function, and shifted towards science, data, and always-on marketing. Companies that played in this space early—especially startups and scaleups—were rewarded with extremely efficient and effective CAC that drove hyper growth in revenues. And, since it was also the era of growth at all costs—“blitzscaling” to obliterate any potential competitor—these companies were also rewarded with outsized valuations.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But, seemingly overnight, the playing field changed. Inflationary pressures, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022, combined with the Fed’s eleven interest rate hikes between March 2022 and July 2023, changed the paradigm in which companies had to operate. Profit became the mandate, and many of the iconic companies and darling unicorns that had been created since the 2000s executed rounds of mass layoffs. Simultaneously, the competitive landscape for performance marketing hit parity. Like a goldrush, VC and PE-backed companies poured budget and resources into performance marketing, stripping budgets and resources from more esoteric and less measurable marketing activities like “brand awareness.”

So, now, all the emphasis is on bottom-of-the-funnel, performance marketing activities. And it has become a game of arbitrage. Predictability, as demand increases, so increases the price of goods, which means the price to compete at the bottom of the funnel has increased. Coupled with the inflated cost of marketing technologies and labor required to manage GTM, it’s easy to see why CAC has increased. Meanwhile, there is less liquidity in the market for companies. IPOs and acquisitions are at 10-year lows. Naturally, then, venture returns are their lowest since 2011. Access to capital is much more difficult—unless, perhaps, you’re an AI company. So, companies must shift their focus to profitable growth in order to self-fund and survive. The problem is that this is a new muscle to build for many companies.

THE LIMITATION OF NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION The problem with new customer acquisition is that eventually a company has either won or lost deals with nearly all the possible customers in its total addressable market (TAM). As market share increases, market opportunity decreases. Thus, an emphasis needs to be placed on expansion within existing customers. THE GROWTH EQUATION

The Growth Equation can be expressed simply as: acquisition + retention = growth. Under “acquisition,” we include: new customer acquisition + expansion within existing customers. If you’re in a recurring revenue business like SaaS, this would be expressed as: new monthly recurring revenue (MRR) + expansion MRR.

advertisement

Under “retention,” we include: churned customers + downgraded customers. Again, for a recurring revenue business, this would be expressed as: churned MRR + contraction MRR. Gross revenue retention (GRR) is a metric that quantifies the percentage of recurring revenue retained from existing customers. It focuses solely on the revenue loss from existing customers who either downgrade or cancel their subscriptions.

The metric is expressed as a percentage and the formula is as follows: GRR % = (MRR at start of period – churn MRR – contraction MRR) ÷ MRR at start of period. Net revenue retention (NRR) takes into account both the revenue lost and revenue gained from existing customers through upsells, cross-sells, and account expansions. The metric is expressed as a percentage and the formula is as follows: NRR % = (MRR at start of period – churn MRR – contraction MRR + expansion MRR) ÷ MRR at start of period.

Think of churn and contraction MRR as the hole in the bucket you have to fill before you grow each month. For example, if your business churns $20K MRR and downgrades $10K MRR, then your business needs to sell $30K MRR before it can begin to grow. This is where a focus on NRR becomes so critical. If your company can achieve 100% NRR each month, then every dollar sold in new customer acquisition is growth. But, if you hit under 100% NRR each month, your new customer acquisition first goes to refill the hole in the bucket before going to growth. This becomes problematic because, as your company matures, there are fewer and fewer new prospects to market that haven’t engaged with your company before. New customer acquisitions become scarcer. We covered earlier that CAC is already increasing due to performance marketing parity and inflationary pressures, so the GTM motion must shift from primarily new customer acquisition to primarily existing customer expansion through upgrades, more users, etc. Achieving 100% NRR or better builds the foundation for that hockey stick growth that investors love to see. See this article for a graphical representation of NRR’s compounding effects.