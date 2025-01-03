How will tomorrow’s employees master the AI revolution in 2025? 

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

As the world of technology continues to reinvent itself, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has become a fundamental component for any thriving business in the competitive marketplace. While automated software solutions are lightening employees’ daily workloads, most professionals agree on the importance of finding a balance between human touch and technology.

However, oftentimes, there is resistance to change if staff members are uncomfortable or nervous about navigating a new system. To help leaders better equip their teams for what’s to come in the future, 10 experts from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on the essential skills or training every employee should have under their belt to work effectively with AI technology in 2025. 1. EMOTIONALLY INTELLIGENT Having emotional intelligence is a must because the rise of AI is reducing trust and human connection. Research shows this can often lead to reduced collaboration, productivity, and engagement, with higher turnover and increased conflict. Upskilling in emotional intelligence (EQ)—focusing on empathy, adaptability, and communication—enables problem-solving and innovation that can’t be done with AI alone, while supporting employee well-being. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork

2. COMPLIANT COMMUNICATOR Compliance and communication are critical when working with AI technologies. Employees must clearly understand any industry or organization, specific requirements, and the implications of noncompliance. Likewise, knowing how to communicate with AI is increasingly important to support and promote proper use. – Caitlin MacGregor, Plum 3. CRITICAL THINKER

AI technologies tend to make tools easier to use for non-experts. Therefore, more than having the technical skills, it is important to foster open and curious-minded people who are eager to experiment and adapt their ways of working, while maintaining a healthy level of critical thinking toward the answers AI provides. – Michael Finelli, Syensqo 4. FOCUS DRIVEN Amid an AI frenzy, the key is focus. Provide your employees with the competencies to utilize established AI tools that yield realistic results and resist temptation toward every new shiny tech trend. For effective AI adoption, training should be pragmatic, use cases clear, and emphasis should be placed on those tools aligned with business goals. – Bryan Murphy, Smartling

5. DATA LITERATE Employees need strong data literacy, as AI is only as effective as the quality of input that it receives. Role-specific training also helps integrate AI into workflows, while privacy training ensures sensitive information remains secure. By focusing on data, role alignment, and privacy, you can ensure AI is used effectively and responsibly. – Chalmers Brown, Due 6. CREATIVE

AI will only work for you if your team does. Give your people the skills to not just use AI, but to innovate with it. Train them to combine AI’s efficiency with their creativity, focusing on practical applications that deliver real business value. The key is constant learning and adaptation, not just plugging in a tool and hoping for results. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 7. HANDS-ON AI success lies in hands-on training for staff. Managers and business leaders need to start by equipping teams with training on prompt engineering and real-world use cases for their day-to-day workload. A great place to start is by building custom GPTs for your business that your team can easily leverage to begin to understand the impact of AI tools. – Anthony A. Luna, Coastline Equity Property Management

8. ACCURATE WRITER Given the current state of generative AI and its potential for hallucinations, employees need to receive training in managing these risks. This can take the form of access to resources where they can double check the output when there is doubt. Also, additional training in writing the appropriate prompts that minimize the risk of erroneous outputs can help mitigate risks. – Ronald M. Razmi, Zoi Capital 9. RESOURCEFUL