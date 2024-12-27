How Edward Lee is pioneering mission-driven fine dining

BY Francine Maroukian4 minute read

Edward Lee certainly qualifies as a celebrity chef. He has appeared on both Top Chef and Iron Chef America and earned a daytime Emmy nomination for hosting the third season of the PBS series Mind of a Chef. But his high profile didn’t make it a snap to raise the $2 million he needed to fund his latest project, the Korean-cuisine restaurant SHIA in the Union Market District of Washington D.C.

[Photo: SHIA] Launched on November 1, SHIA may follow the same fine-dining model as the chef’s lauded 610 Magnolia in Louisville. But the new restaurant is also uniquely accredited as nonprofit—an unusual combination of concepts. “There are several non-profit restaurants in America serving wonderful food,” says Lee, recipient of a James Beard Foundation Award for his book Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting Pot Cuisine. “Staplehouse in Atlanta comes to mind. But we are likely the first nonprofit to be unapologetically a tasting menu-only, fine dining restaurant.” When explaining SHIA’s 501(c)(3) status (the IRS nonprofit designation) to potential investors, the assumption was inevitably a feel-good, mission-driven restaurant, casual in both menu and service. “They saw it as a possible place to visit for lunch, but not to celebrate a special occasion, like an anniversary,” Lee says. “One of our higher-level goals is to remove the stigma behind that popular image of a nonprofit restaurant. We believe a fine-dining restaurant can celebrate luxury and still do something socially positive. Those two things should not be mutually exclusive.” [Photo: SHIA] The LEE Initiative Despite the nonprofit status, Lee runs SHIA using the same sophisticated analytics and business tools he applies to his for-profit restaurants. “The term nonprofit can be misleading,” he says. “While no one in the company will benefit from a profit share, SHIA itself must still generate enough revenue to cover the cost of ingredients and staffing, as well as fund the research work and mentorship we want to accomplish.”

SHIA, from the Korean word for “seed,” is the newest project from The LEE Initiative (Let’s Empower Employment,) cofounded by Lee and hospitality veteran Lindsey Ofcacek. With a goal of fostering a more resilient, compassionate industry, they received the 2021 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award and the 2024 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian Award. Initially addressing issues of equity and gender inequalities, including emergency relief and grants for struggling restaurants, the mission has evolved to include a focus on sustainability and climate change, pollution and worker wellness. “I see it as a natural succession of the many areas that the restaurant industry touches,” says Lee. “Though partnership with Chase Sapphire, we can use the fine-dining experience at SHIA as a hub for research and development, social responsibility, and environmental leadership with three primary goals: zero single use plastic, reducing reliance on fossil fuels with zero gas, and effectively managing waste reduction.”

[Photo: SHIA] A more sustainable kitchen SHIA runs counter to another established restaurant notion—the romantic, cinematic image of the chef igniting a fiery blaze under a stovetop burner. Lee’s new venture is a non-gas professional kitchen. “First, we wanted to get away from gas to clean energy,” says Lee. “And our electric kitchen is cooler than a gas powered one, which leads to better cook welfare and health.” As part of its research work, SHIA is documenting its electric equipment implementation including build-out costs, maintenance, and adaptation of culinary techniques required to cross over from gas.

“We have to overcome a lot of misconceptions,” he says. A frequent question is whether it is possible to sear on an eclectic stovetop burner, a browning process commonly done over a high-heat open flame. The answer is yes. “We are out to prove that we can produce beautiful, delicious menus without gas and create a new mythology of the chef image without the licking flames and smoke.” [Photo: SHIA] A new kind of menu In addition to turning out a rotation of seven-course tasting menus expressing local agriculture and traditional Hansik ingredients from the Korean peninsula (Lee’s culinary heritage), the chef and his working researchers also provide open-source reports based on their findings, including a blueprint for the elimination of many disposable plastics. “We have identified about 30 points of plastic from squeeze bottles and cutting boards to even the ubiquitous Sharpie markers that exist in every restaurant kitchen, and opted for plastic free alternates, tracking the usage, price differential and pros and cons of each,” says Lee.