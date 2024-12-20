Christmas and New Year’s travel 2024: These are the best and worst times to be on the road this holiday period

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

This weekend is when many Americans consider the holidays to be in full swing. It’s the final weekend before Christmas, which takes place on Wednesday this year. That means many Americans will be getting in their cars over the upcoming days to visit friends and families—and their travel is expected to continue throughout the holiday season.

If you’re one of those journeying by roads to see loved ones—or just want to avoid the busiest times on the pavement—you’ll want to pay attention to the data below from AAA and insights provider INRIX. The companies have revealed the best and worst travel times by road over the upcoming holiday period, which AAA defines as from Saturday, December 21, to Wednesday, January 1. During that time, AAA says 107 million people will travel 50 miles by car. That’s up from last year’s 104.5 million auto journeys during the 2023 holiday period but still a million less than those during the 2019 holiday period.

Best times to travel by car this holiday period According to INRIX data, the best times to be on the road between now and January 2 are: Friday, December 20: Before 11 a.m.

Before 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21: Before 2 p.m.

Before 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22: Before noon

Before noon Monday, December 23: Before 11 a.m.

Before 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Thursday, December 26: Before 11 a.m.

Before 11 a.m. Friday, December 27: Before 2 p.m.

Before 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28: Before 11 a.m.

Before 11 a.m. Sunday, December 29: Before 11 a.m.

Before 11 a.m. Monday, December 30: Before 2 p.m.

Before 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Thursday, January 2: Before 3 p.m. Worst times to travel by car this holiday period If you need to be on the road but hope to avoid congestion during the holiday period, these are the expected times when traffic will be at its worst: Friday, December 20: 1 p.m.–8 p.m.

1 p.m.–8 p.m. Saturday, December 21: 4 p.m.–8 p.m.

4 p.m.–8 p.m. Sunday, December 22: 3 p.m.–8 p.m.

3 p.m.–8 p.m. Monday, December 23: 1 p.m.–6 p.m.

1 p.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Thursday, December 26: noon–5 p.m.

noon–5 p.m. Friday, December 27: 3 p.m.–7 p.m.

3 p.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, December 28: 1:30 p.m.–7 p.m.

1:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Sunday, December 29: noon–6 p.m.

noon–6 p.m. Monday, December 30: 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

5 p.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day): Minimal traffic impact expected all day

Minimal traffic impact expected all day Thursday, January 2: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. As for the worst travel day? That would be Sunday, December 22, according to INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue.

Holiday travel expected to hit record in 2024 Despite AAA’s expectation that there will be a million fewer auto journeys this year than the record in 2019, the organization says 2024 will actually be the busiest holiday travel period on record when all primary means of transport are taken into account, including car, air, and other (which includes bus, train, and cruise). In total, AAA expects 119.33 million people to travel over the holiday period. That’s up from the 116.07 million people last year and up—just barely, at a 0.1% increase—over the record number of travelers in 2019, which totaled 119.3 million. This year, AAA says it expects the following numbers for three different modes of transportation: