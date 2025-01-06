Do these 4 things to be a better interviewer and conversationalist

It’s truly a toss-up who dreads Q&As more after a presentation—the presenter or the audience. Conventional wisdom dictates that it should be the presenter, but experience has taught me that it’s actually the audience who deserves our sympathy.

That’s because every professional gathering that has opened the floor to audience questions throughout history has typically included one type of person. I’m talking about the individual whose so-called “question” is really just a thinly veiled attempt to monologue, self-promote, or divert attention away from the topic they were supposed to be paying attention to.

If you’ve managed to avoid them at a conference or industry event to date, consider yourself lucky. But unless you completely withdraw from social interactions, you’re bound to encounter a bad question directed at you or others sooner or later. Job interviews, news broadcasts, team meetings, restaurants, and especially podcasts are fertile grounds for poorly phrased questions and awkward, disjointed conversations.

It takes two to tango. But outside of mathematics, it’s just as true that two negatives don’t make a positive. So, if you find yourself steering a one-on-one conversation or have unexpectedly become the focal point and lubricant of a group discussion, let me offer some guidance.