45 years ago, the Walkman changed how we listen to music

Back in 1979, Sony cofounder Masaru Ibuka was looking for a way to listen to classical music on long-haul flights. In response, his company’s engineers dreamed up the Walkman, ordering 30,000 units for an initial production run. Forty-five years later, Sony has sold over 400 million Walkmans and incited a revolution in music technology.

While there are still Walkmans for sale, most use iPhones and Androids to tune in nowadays. Sony Walkman sound engineer Sato Hiroaki, who joined the company in 1986 while the device was at its peak, sees remnants of the Walkman in our present listening patterns. “To this day, I still see the simplicity and user centric design of the Walkman in portable music products,” Hiroaki writes to Fast Company in an email. “Every time I see someone listening to music on their headphones, I think of the initial introduction of the Walkman, and how that got us to where we are.”

The Walkman’s early days

Forty-five years ago, Sony’s then-president Norio Ohga took up Ibuka’s call for a transportable listening device. He asked an engineer to turn the company’s Pressman tape recorder into a playback-only stereo device. The resulting model was clunky: Headphones then were heavy enough to keep the listener stationary, and custom batteries limited marketability. But slowly, Sony slimmed the product enough for mass production.

“[It] freed listeners from the confines of their living rooms,” Hiroaki writes. “In order to do this, original engineers made the decision to remove the recording functionality and forgo an embedded speaker, and added stereo playback circuitry in the available space to make the player more portable—a decision that ended up creating a whole new product category.”