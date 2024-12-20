‘I want to find secrets’: MrBeast is renting out the Egyptian pyramids. Because… content

One of the oldest architectural sites in the world is getting the MrBeast treatment.
A recently released video clip features the famous YouTuber saying that he rented the Great Pyramids of Giza for an upcoming video.
“We got all three of the pyramids of Egypt for a hundred hours,” Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) says in an upcoming episode of the Beyond The Records podcast, hosted by Olympians Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway. “I’m going to do a video where they’re going to let me explore anywhere I want in the pyramids for 100 hours. We’re going to sleep at the pyramids, all to ourselves.”
MrBeast is known for producing highly dramatic, heavily funded videos that routinely rake in hundreds of millions of views. A random smattering of recent videos on his channel include “I saved 100 Dogs from Dying,” “Face Your Biggest Fear to Win $800,000,” and “100 Identical Twins Fight For $250,000.”
He’s managed to relay his over 337 million YouTube subscribers into a new Amazon Prime Video show called “Beast Games” and other businesses. There’s even a Harvard Business School case study on his empire. But he’s also faced heavy criticism along the way. He’s been accused by a handful of contestants on “Beast Games” for “shamelessly” exploiting them while competing. An employee also left his company in July following accusations that she shared inappropriate sexual messages with minors.
MrBeast says on the podcast that he worked with the Egyptian government to get access to the historic site.
“I’ve never been inside of it,” he says. “I want to just find secrets and go through all the rooms and the tombs and that kind of stuff.” He adds that he and his crew will have a guide showing them around.