Some of the best financial advice I ever got came from the Grinch

One of the benefits of rewatching your favorite holiday films year after year is getting the opportunity to take a deeper look into the stories . We’re all familiar with overt themes about how Christmas is a time for giving, togetherness, and Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifles —but the hidden messages in these movies can also provide some surprisingly cogent financial advice. In particular, the Grinch and other Christmas movie villains teach some of the most useful lessons about money. Here’s how the worst characters in your beloved Christmas movies can change how you look at money.

The Grinch reminds us to ask ourselves why

He’s a mean one, that Mr. Grinch. He steals Christmas just so the Whos down in Whoville can’t have it. While the noise the Whos make during their holiday celebrations could be an understandable complaint, there is no real reason for him to take out his frustration by snatching the roast beast (and stockings, ornaments, and other non-noisemaking holiday accouterments).

The Grinch should have questioned his own motives when little Cindy Lou Who finds him stealing her family’s Christmas tree and asks him, “Sandy Claus, why?” But our small-hearted anti-hero comes up with a lie instead of actually engaging with Cindy Lou’s question. However, the innocent query gets to the heart of what’s wrong with the Grinch’s plan.

The Grinch is looking to hoard Christmas because he doesn’t like that other people enjoy it. His “why” is both inherently selfish and short-sighted, since Christmas joy arrives in Whoville anyway, even without presents, decorations, or food. He didn’t actually want what he stole, and his theft didn’t do anything to stop the singing. Had he asked himself why, he might have realized what really wanted was to not be quite so alone.