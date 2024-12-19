‘Combat their crazy opinion with an even crazier opinion’: This TikToker offers tips for handling tense family conversations over the holidays

The holidays can be a hotbed for arguments, whether it’s a squabble in the kitchen or a heated game of monopoly. “ Never discuss religion, sex, politics, or money ” might be sage advice when it comes to the festive period, but it’s more often than not ignored after a few drinks.

Some opt to nod, smile, and quickly change the subject, all in the name of keeping the peace. But comedian Dan Donohue, known for his dishwashing monologues on TikTok, offers an alternative strategy when it comes to prickly family members.

“All right, this is how you deal with family members who have insane opinions that you’re gonna see over the holidays,” Donohue explains in one video. “Now, a lot of people think you combat these people with facts and logic, but that has never worked once.” Instead, he suggests fighting fire with an even bigger fire. “What you should do is combat their crazy opinion by coming up with an even crazier opinion so they stop talking to you.”

@notbaddan How To Deal With Family Members #lol See Dan Live in Austin, TX12/6-7 San Diego, CA 12/19 Seattle, WA 12/20-21 🎟️ in bio advertisement ♬ original sound – Dan Donohue

For example, if you say they should get rid of public schools, hit back with, “Yeah, and we should get rid of public air while we’re at it,” he says. And if they claim public schools are indoctrinating children, counter with, ‘Yeah, by teaching them math. I’ve proven all that stuff to be fake with a number of experiments I’ve done with paint thinner in my garage.” The idea, as Donohue sees it, is to meet crazy with crazier. “If they take you aside after dessert and go ‘hey, you know who controls the weather,’ you have to go ‘yeah, I do with my mind.'”

Politics has become increasingly divisive in 2024, to say the least. In the comments section of Donohue’s video, people chimed in with their own tried-and-tested tactics for dealing with controversial family members. “I just shift the conversation over to aliens and it works every time,” one person wrote. Another suggested: “just egg them on and observe while sipping your drink and enjoying the charcuterie board snacks.”