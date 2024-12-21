No shipping needed: 5 last-minute gift ideas you can deliver now

Whether you’re forgetful, inconsiderate, or just plain unorganized, eleventh-hour gifts don’t always demand springing for exorbitant shipping fees or, worse, diving between Target’s sliding doors mere milliseconds before the store closes.

These last-minute gift ideas prove that you can be thoughtful, creative, and budget-conscious, all while appreciating the convenience the 21st century.

Entertainment

A subscription or gift card to a popular streaming service is a present that truly keeps on giving. It requires very little effort on your part, and expects very little effort on your recipient’s part.