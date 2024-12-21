No shipping needed: 5 last-minute gift ideas you can deliver now

Shipping deadlines? Checkout lines? Traffic? Christmas morning panic? Amateur hour—all of them.
Whether you’re forgetful, inconsiderate, or just plain unorganized, eleventh-hour gifts don’t always demand springing for exorbitant shipping fees or, worse, diving between Target’s sliding doors mere milliseconds before the store closes.
These last-minute gift ideas prove that you can be thoughtful, creative, and budget-conscious, all while appreciating the convenience the 21st century.
Entertainment
A subscription or gift card to a popular streaming service is a present that truly keeps on giving. It requires very little effort on your part, and expects very little effort on your recipient’s part.
If, for some reason, you’re feeling especially ambitious, you could curate a list of show or movie recommendations based on your giftee’s unique tastes, or even suggest a virtual watch party to enjoy some streaming time together.
Here are a few options to consider:
Gaming
If the person you’re gifting is a gamer, nothing—and I mean nothing—says lovin’ like some in-game currency or, better yet, credit that can be used toward full games.