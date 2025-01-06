Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Experts in branding predict 7 significant trends we’ll see all over next year.

The biggest branding trends coming in 2025

[Souce Images: Prasert Krainukul/Getty Images, AlexandrMoroz/Getty Images, Xuanyu Han/Getty Images]

BY Mark Wilson8 minute read

Following years of blanding and pandemic stupor, 2024 belonged to brat.

As I put it when I named brat the design of the year, its “omnipresent green brand was developed by the Brooklyn studio Special Offer for Charli XCX. Brat summer was a vibe, and it was embodied by this bold and unapologetic green counterbalanced by a lackadaisical ‘I may have just screen grabbed this font off my phone and resized it’ typeface.”

But while no one could have seen brat coming, exactly, some of its ethos had been in the air for quite a while. We’d heard about a redux of the roaring ’20s coming out of COVID since at least 2022. It just took the right artist, album, and brand to realize the moment.

So what is in the air for brands in 2025? We asked some of the leading brand designers in the world just that question. And what they told us was, while the brat ethos is likely to stick around for a bit, we’re entering an era of visual time-bending and earnestness in messaging . . . that, yes, is sure to involve a healthy dose of AI stepping in, too.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike to Google to MSCHF to Canva to Samsung to Snap to IDEO to Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the Creator, Jony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

Explore Topics