The biggest branding trends coming in 2025

As I put it when I named brat the design of the year, its “omnipresent green brand was developed by the Brooklyn studio Special Offer for Charli XCX. Brat summer was a vibe, and it was embodied by this bold and unapologetic green counterbalanced by a lackadaisical ‘I may have just screen grabbed this font off my phone and resized it’ typeface.”

But while no one could have seen brat coming, exactly, some of its ethos had been in the air for quite a while. We’d heard about a redux of the roaring ’20s coming out of COVID since at least 2022. It just took the right artist, album, and brand to realize the moment.

So what is in the air for brands in 2025? We asked some of the leading brand designers in the world just that question. And what they told us was, while the brat ethos is likely to stick around for a bit, we’re entering an era of visual time-bending and earnestness in messaging . . . that, yes, is sure to involve a healthy dose of AI stepping in, too.