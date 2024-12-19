We called 1-800-ChatGPT to see if OpenAI would ruin Christmas

OpenAI just launched a way to call ChatGPT over the phone as a means of introducing people to the generative AI service. Users in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to chat with the service or ask questions for up to 15 minutes for free per month. The release is part of OpenAI’s 12-day-release event that it’s playfully calling “shipmas.” (The most exciting announcement came on day three, when it rolled out its highly anticipated AI video-generation tool called Sora.)
It’s a clever marketing push for the tech company, which introduced the general public to generative AI with a bang in 2022 and has had to fight off stiff competition from rivals such as Anthropic and Google.
As someone who regularly asks ChatGPT for help with things like putting together themed grocery lists and comparing ingredients in multivitamin brands, I figured I’d try putting the audio version to the test.
To start, I wanted to know how the whole thing worked. “You ask questions or tell me what you need help with and I’ll do my best to assist you. What’s on your mind today?” the robotic woman’s voice says on the other end of the line. The system said it wants “to come across as clear, friendly, and helpful” when it speaks.
Since this is a system to introduce people to AI, I wanted ChatGPT to explain how AI works.
“AI voice recognition works by converting spoken language into text,” ChatGPT explains. “It breaks down the audio into tiny fragments, analyzes them for patterns, and matches those patterns to phonemes, the basic units of sound in a language. Then it assembles them into words and sentences. Advanced models like GPT-4 can understand context and nuances making the recognition more accurate.”
Fair enough. But still, that’s a lot of words. So I wanted to distill the definition into something easier. I asked how it would explain it to a kindergartner.