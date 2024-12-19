We called 1-800-ChatGPT to see if OpenAI would ruin Christmas

OpenAI just launched a way to call ChatGPT over the phone as a means of introducing people to the generative AI service. Users in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to chat with the service or ask questions for up to 15 minutes for free per month. The release is part of OpenAI’s 12-day-release event that it’s playfully calling “shipmas.” (The most exciting announcement came on day three, when it rolled out its highly anticipated AI video-generation tool called Sora .)

It’s a clever marketing push for the tech company, which introduced the general public to generative AI with a bang in 2022 and has had to fight off stiff competition from rivals such as Anthropic and Google.

As someone who regularly asks ChatGPT for help with things like putting together themed grocery lists and comparing ingredients in multivitamin brands, I figured I’d try putting the audio version to the test.

To start, I wanted to know how the whole thing worked. “You ask questions or tell me what you need help with and I’ll do my best to assist you. What’s on your mind today?” the robotic woman’s voice says on the other end of the line. The system said it wants “to come across as clear, friendly, and helpful” when it speaks.