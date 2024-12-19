Fast-food chains are winning back customers with meal deals. Will the good times last?

Fast-food restaurant chains have been seeing an uptick in traffic over the past two months due to the success of limited-time deals and promotions, along with an early rollout of the holiday season, according to Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a company that analyzes data and provides insights about the restaurant industry.

However, RMS warned that gains from such promotions are often fleeting and could end once the deals disappear.

Overall, traffic in November for quick-service restaurants (QSR) was up 1.3% year-over-year; for November 2023, it was down 1.4% YOY. This is a sizable improvement from September of this year, when fast-food traffic was down 3.8% YOY.

Menu price hikes and customers in revolt

Rising menu prices this year at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, KFC, and other fast-food chains caused a consumer backlash as price-conscious customers decided it wasn’t worth the cost, leading to declining sales and even the closure of underperforming locations (including at Wendy’s and Shake Shack).