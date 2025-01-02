BY Gretchen Fox4 minute read

It’s no secret that change is happening faster than ever, driven in part by technology and an always-on world. While many executives acknowledge this acceleration, they often miss its ripple effects on employees. Here’s the hard truth: Your culture is absorbing the brunt of this transformation, whether you see it or not.

The three shifts described below are impacting your workforce—and your bottom line—in ways that demand your attention. 1. RISING STRESS AND BURNOUT Today’s employees are navigating historic levels of stress. Mobile devices and the COVID-19 pandemic blurred work-life boundaries, while remote and hybrid work introduced isolation and communication challenges. Add in sociopolitical tensions, and you’ve got a perfect storm for burnout.

Here’s how stress manifests in the workplace: Stress Magnetism: Stressed employees tend to amplify negativity and treat every challenge as a crisis, spreading unease like wildfire.

Stressed employees tend to amplify negativity and treat every challenge as a crisis, spreading unease like wildfire. Conflict Evasion: Other people under stress dodge hard conversations, leave unresolved issues to fester, and fuel passive-aggressive behaviors like gossiping.

Other people under stress dodge hard conversations, leave unresolved issues to fester, and fuel passive-aggressive behaviors like gossiping. Explosive Tension: Sudden outbursts of anger create a volatile environment, derailing collaboration and focus.

Sudden outbursts of anger create a volatile environment, derailing collaboration and focus. Finger-Pointing And Excuse-Making: A lack of accountability erodes trust and undermines team cohesion.

A lack of accountability erodes trust and undermines team cohesion. Concealed Struggling: Then there are the stressed employees who carry their burdens silently, risking burnout while avoiding critical change.

Then there are the stressed employees who carry their burdens silently, risking burnout while avoiding critical change. Rumor Milling: Gossip spreads like a virus, cultivating mistrust and distraction.

Gossip spreads like a virus, cultivating mistrust and distraction. Distant Leadership: Leaders disconnected from day-to-day realities can’t address team challenges effectively, which creates a cultural void in the work environment.

Leaders disconnected from day-to-day realities can’t address team challenges effectively, which creates a cultural void in the work environment. Disinterested Drifting: Clock-watchers disengage, dragging morale and productivity down with them. To better support stressed-out employees, start by learning about the concept of “Emotional Capacity Management” (ECM). ECM is more than a buzzword. It’s the ability to recognize, understand, and effectively manage emotions, especially under stress, pressure, or uncertainty. ECM exists on a continuum. At one end are burnout, overwhelm, absenteeism, and poor behavior; at the other is what I call the “thriving state.” In the thriving state, people are energized, inspired, adaptable, creative, strategic, and generous with their time and effort. This state should be the goal for every employee, as thriving individuals lead to thriving organizations—a principle supported by decades of research and simple common sense.

The challenge is that ECM is often only addressed when people are already out of capacity, making recovery much harder. A better approach is proactive ECM: managing stress levels earlier on the continuum. This involves encouraging healthy habits like regular breaks, shorter or fewer meetings, and fostering a culture where open communication about stress and workload is not only acceptable but encouraged. For executives, proactive ECM means role-modeling these behaviors. Examples include avoiding weekend or after-hours emails and respecting employees’ vacation time. Many leaders come from environments steeped in toxic cultures, but creating a thriving workplace starts with setting clear expectations for a healthy culture and modeling it consistently. 2. LACK OF ESSENTIAL EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE SKILLS

Let’s say it like it is: Most of the current workforce never learned social-emotional skills in school. And it’s showing. Key emotional intelligence (EQ) skills like these are often missing, but desperately needed: Stress And Burnout Management: Employees need tools to regulate stress and build resilience before it spirals.

Employees need tools to regulate stress and build resilience before it spirals. Self-Awareness: Blind spots—like defensiveness, avoidance, or a “victim” mindset—block growth and strain relationships.

Blind spots—like defensiveness, avoidance, or a “victim” mindset—block growth and strain relationships. Empathy: Understanding others’ behavior turns conflict into connection, a superpower for collaboration.

Understanding others’ behavior turns conflict into connection, a superpower for collaboration. Effective Communication: Navigating tough conversations calmly is non-negotiable for long-term success.

Navigating tough conversations calmly is non-negotiable for long-term success. Growth Mindset: Empowered employees thrive, and their success fuels your company’s performance. When employees are equipped with these skills, they aren’t just more effective—they’re more fulfilled. And that translates to a better culture and a stronger bottom line.

The solution? Train them. Many leaders dismiss the lack of EQ skills in the workforce as “not their problem.” But here’s the truth: It might not be your fault, but it is your problem. Why not invest in equipping your team with the skills that improve efficiency across every aspect of your business? Various programs, including EQ @Work, exist to help employees gain all five essential EQ skills. If you were to focus on just one skill, it should be teaching employees how to give tough feedback—an area of effective communication that accounts for loss of time and productivity in the workplace. One client of mine experienced a staggering estimated $50,000 in losses from a single instance of poorly delivered feedback. And while mishandled feedback can wreak havoc, the widespread practice of avoiding difficult conversations altogether is even worse—a slow and steady “death by a thousand cuts” to team relationships and morale.

3. LOSS OF MEANINGFUL CONNECTION Remember when work was a cornerstone of social connection? In today’s remote and hybrid environments, those natural relationships are fading—and it’s costing us. Disconnected employees are less engaged, less satisfied, and more prone to burnout. According to SHRM, 86% of U.S. employees with close work friends are far more likely to feel satisfied in their roles.

Peer groups are emerging as a solution to this crisis of connection. Borrowed from reflective supervision in high-pressure fields like social work, these structured sessions offer employees a safe space to: Build Mental And Emotional Resilience: Go deeper than surface-level digital interactions.

Go deeper than surface-level digital interactions. Experience Real Growth: Move beyond day-to-day tasks to meaningful professional and personal development.

Move beyond day-to-day tasks to meaningful professional and personal development. Find Accountability: Having someone to share growth goals with adds a layer of commitment that’s hard to achieve alone.

Having someone to share growth goals with adds a layer of commitment that’s hard to achieve alone. Foster Transformative Relationships: Create bonds with colleagues on similar journeys. THE BOTTOM LINE The good news? Every one of these culture challenges is solvable. The first step is raising awareness at the executive level. Too often, leadership is insulated from ground-level realities, receiving only filtered feedback that glosses over the deeper issues.